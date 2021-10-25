Samsung has announced that its Cloud service will no longer support Gallery Sync and Drive storage for My Files. This will come into effect at the end of next month and all the data stored on the Samsung Cloud will then be deleted. Furthermore, Samsung also mentioned that the premium storage subscription plan will also automatically get cancelled with the possibility of the subscription amount being refunded. Samsung Cloud's features will now be supported by Microsoft OneDrive - excluding certain countries and devices.

As per a notice shared by Samsung, its Samsung Cloud will stop support for Gallery Sync and Drive storage for My Files from November 30. All of the data stored on Samsung's cloud will also be deleted at the end of next month. As mentioned, Samsung Cloud cancelled the subscription for the premium storage plan from October 1 and subscribers may get a refund. It is advised that users of Samsung Cloud either integrate their data to Microsoft OneDrive or download the data on their personal storage.

Samsung Cloud's features will now be supported by Microsoft OneDrive and Samsung has provided methods and a window to integrate data from its Cloud to Microsoft till November 30. However, automatic transfer support for the data was only supported till September 30. Alternatively, users can also download all of their data from Samsung Cloud to their personal storage but will lose out on the opportunity to integrate to OneDrive. Samsung has detailed the steps to integrate data to OneDrive and downloading to personal storage.

It should be noted that if users select OneDrive integration, the data stored on Samsung Cloud will be automatically deleted once the transfer is complete. Similarly, if users select the option to download the data, all of it would be completely deleted from Samsung Cloud either 60 days after the data is downloaded or November 30, whichever comes first.