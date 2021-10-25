Technology News
Samsung Cloud to Stop Support for Gallery Sync and Drive Storage for My Files: All Details

Samsung Cloud lets users integrate data with OneDrive or download it on their personal drive.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 October 2021 15:43 IST
Samsung Cloud to Stop Support for Gallery Sync and Drive Storage for My Files: All Details

Samsung Cloud will also cancel the premium storage subscription plan and subscribers may get a refund

Highlights
  • Samsung Cloud will delete all applicable date on November 30
  • Microsoft OneDrive integration may not be available everywhere
  • Samsung Cloud's premium storage plan was cancelled on October 1

Samsung has announced that its Cloud service will no longer support Gallery Sync and Drive storage for My Files. This will come into effect at the end of next month and all the data stored on the Samsung Cloud will then be deleted. Furthermore, Samsung also mentioned that the premium storage subscription plan will also automatically get cancelled with the possibility of the subscription amount being refunded. Samsung Cloud's features will now be supported by Microsoft OneDrive - excluding certain countries and devices.

As per a notice shared by Samsung, its Samsung Cloud will stop support for Gallery Sync and Drive storage for My Files from November 30. All of the data stored on Samsung's cloud will also be deleted at the end of next month. As mentioned, Samsung Cloud cancelled the subscription for the premium storage plan from October 1 and subscribers may get a refund. It is advised that users of Samsung Cloud either integrate their data to Microsoft OneDrive or download the data on their personal storage.

Samsung Cloud's features will now be supported by Microsoft OneDrive and Samsung has provided methods and a window to integrate data from its Cloud to Microsoft till November 30. However, automatic transfer support for the data was only supported till September 30. Alternatively, users can also download all of their data from Samsung Cloud to their personal storage but will lose out on the opportunity to integrate to OneDrive. Samsung has detailed the steps to integrate data to OneDrive and downloading to personal storage.

It should be noted that if users select OneDrive integration, the data stored on Samsung Cloud will be automatically deleted once the transfer is complete. Similarly, if users select the option to download the data, all of it would be completely deleted from Samsung Cloud either 60 days after the data is downloaded or November 30, whichever comes first.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Cloud, Microsoft OneDrive
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Cloud to Stop Support for Gallery Sync and Drive Storage for My Files: All Details
