Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Samsung Bixby to Be Available in New Languages, Including German, Italian, and Spanish

Samsung Bixby to Be Available in New Languages, Including German, Italian, and Spanish

, 21 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Bixby to Be Available in New Languages, Including German, Italian, and Spanish

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled a smartphone - the Galaxy Fold - that folds open to be a tablet, becoming the first major manufacturer to offer the feature as it strives to stoke excitement in a slumping market. It also unveiled the Galaxy S10 series lineup, apart from a new lineup of wearables. Finally, it announced an expansion of Bixby to more languages.

At its San Francisco event, Samsung announced that its digital assistant Bixby will be available in new languages - British English, German, Italian, and Spanish - in addition to the already available US English, Korean, and Mandarin Chinese.

The move helps Samsung step up efforts in the rapidly growing field of voice-based artificial intelligence dominated by Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.

"We are strongly committed to our AI business, and continuously expanding Bixby's intelligence capabilities to provide more users with the best possible AI experience," said Eui-Suk Chung, Samsung's head of software and AI.

The company also introduced a new lineup of wearable tech devices including its Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch, Galaxy Fit trackers and its cord-free earbuds, called Galaxy Buds.

The smartwatch will support apps designed to monitor blood pressure and stress indicators and is designed to detect a variety of workouts including running, biking and rowing.

"Consumers are increasingly putting their overall well-being at the centre of their lifestyle decisions, and they're looking for wearables that make it easier to get active and stay balanced every day," said Koh.

Samsung is opening three US retail stores to promote its Galaxy line of smartphones, stepping up competition with Apple.

Written with inputs from AFP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bixby, Samsung
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
5G Wireless Tech Race Is On. Cisco Report Finds Americans Have an Early Lead
The Division 2's Washington DC Location Has 'More Variety' Versus The Division's New York City: Ubisoft
Pricee
Samsung Bixby to Be Available in New Languages, Including German, Italian, and Spanish
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Galaxy S10 Series India Pre-Orders Will Open on Flipkart Tomorrow
  2. Realme 3 Dual Camera Setup Teased, Tipped to Come in Two Variants
  3. Jio Added Subscribers in December, Airtel, Vodafone Idea Lost Users: TRAI
  4. Gmail for Android Gets New Look With Material Theme
  5. OnePlus 7 Purported Photos Surface Online, Hint at Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e & More Launched: Highlights
  7. Vivo V15 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Receiving Android 9 Pie Update: Reports
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Launched: What You Need to Know
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.