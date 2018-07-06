Samsung has tied up with theScore to bring sports scores and news to Bixby. The new development is limited to the users in the US and is available through the Bixby Home that is available on select Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Apart from getting scores and news, users can follow their favourite teams and leagues directly from Bixby. The latest update will make Samsung's Bixby a bit smarter that could help compete against Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's Siri. However, since it's exclusive for the users in the US, it won't please users across the globe. The South Korean giant is in plans to overhaul the experience with Bixby 2.0, though.

With the latest partnership, Bixby will now allow Samsung smartphone users to track live scores for World Cup soccer, NFL Football, NBA Basketball, NHL Hockey, MLB Baseball and EPL Soccer by swiping right on their home screen. You will also be able to follow their favourite teams and leagues through theScore's onboard flow in Bixby Home or through the Bixby Home settings. Further, tapping on any of the theScore's content card on Bixby will take you to the theScore app if it's already installed on your device. If the app isn't installed, you'll be taken to a webpage to provide more details.

"We are happy to provide theScore updates through Bixby," said John Levy, CEO and Founder of theScore, while announcing the new partnership. "This enables us to showcase the features that have made theScore one of the most popular sports apps in North America to a huge audience, delivering sports fans on Bixby Home a highly-customizable experience and access to their scores and news headlines at a glance."

Bixby Home is already delivering information on topics such as news, weather, and fitness to a list of Galaxy-Series models. But sports content was largely missing up until now. This gap has now been filled by theSports content cards - at least for US users.

Having said that, Samsung is upgrading the overall experience on Bixby by launching its second iteration alongside the Galaxy Note 9 later this year. The new Bixby version is expected to come with natural language processes. The open availability of the next update was announced last year.