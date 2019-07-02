Technology News
  Samsung's New Bixby Marketplace Is a Store for Third Party Bixby Services

Samsung's New Bixby Marketplace Is a Store for Third-Party Bixby Services

Some popular services in Bixby Marketplace include Google Maps, Spotify, NPR, and Yelp.

By | Updated: 2 July 2019 11:19 IST
Samsung's New Bixby Marketplace Is a Store for Third-Party Bixby Services

Bixby Marketplace is currently available in US and South Korea

Samsung has launched a new Bixby store that will allow the voice assistant's users to discover new services (known as capsules on Bixby) for use. Dubbed as the Bixby Marketplace, it is currently available only in US and South Korea, however we do expect to see a broader rollout over the coming months. Bixby Capsules work similarly to Alexa skills, letting the users add more functionality to Bixby. Samsung says it is working with the developers to add more capsules to Bixby Marketplace.

The company notes that Bixby Marketplace will provide easy access to a wide range of capsules, neatly divided into clear categories. Some of the popular capsules on the marketplace are Google Maps, Spotify, iHeartRadio, NPR, and Yelp.

“The key to Bixby's convenience is simple: customisation. Samsung's intelligence platform is designed to learn what you like to do, and then work with your favourite apps and services to help you get more done—faster,” Samsung said in a statement.

How to use Bixby Marketplace

You can find the Bixby Marketplace by swiping left on the Bixby main page. The new Bixby capsules can be found by simply browsing through the categories or by searching for a capsule name, developer, or a keyword. The store will also feature curated staff picks as well as user reviews, which will help the Bixby users in identifying the most useful capsules.

Bixby will also let users define preferred capsules for particular tasks to avoid choosing a capsule every single time a command is given. Some of the use cases for this feature include setting a particular rideshare service as preferred capsule for ride requests or settings a specific music streaming service as preferred for songs requests.

Samsung says we can expect to see more capsules in Bixby Marketplace over the next few months.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Bixby, Bixby, Bixby Marketplace
Samsung's New Bixby Marketplace Is a Store for Third-Party Bixby Services
