Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Salesforce Closes $27.7 Billion Slack Acquisition, Aims to Connect Companies via the Workplace App

Salesforce Closes $27.7-Billion Slack Acquisition, Aims to Connect Companies via the Workplace App

The merger partners hope the deal will bolster efforts to connect their joint customers to smooth out common business deals.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 July 2021 11:07 IST
Salesforce Closes $27.7-Billion Slack Acquisition, Aims to Connect Companies via the Workplace App

A Slack "channel" can be created to replace all the emails, phone calls, and video conferences

Highlights
  • Merger partners want to reduce complexity of using different apps
  • Analysts view Teams as Slack's largest rival
  • Slack will continue to integrate with the Microsoft app

Business software maker Salesforce closed its $27.7-billion (roughly Rs. 2,06,255 crores) purchase of Slack, a massive bet that the workplace app will become popular for collaborations within and between companies.

US antitrust regulators cleared the deal this week, allowing the creation of a stronger challenger to Microsoft, the top workplace software provider whose Teams app competes with Slack for market dominance.

The merger partners hope the deal will bolster efforts to connect their joint customers to smooth out common business deals, Salesforce President Bret Taylor and Slack Chief Executive Stewart Butterfield said in an interview on Wednesday.

They also want to reduce the complexity of using hundreds of different cloud-based apps that have crept into workplaces, they added.

For example, a Slack "channel" can be created to replace all the emails, phone calls, and video conferences that might otherwise occur between a sales team doing a deal with a procurement team at another company. Thousands of apps work with Slack, so documents from third-party platforms like Google Drive can be signed in the channel with services like DocuSign, Taylor said.

"We did the due diligence for the Slack acquisition in Slack," Taylor noted.

"I joked it had the highest billable hours of any channel ever, because we had all the lawyers in there and the investment banks," he said, but "it was really a transformative experience."

While analysts view Teams as Slack's largest rival, Butterfield said Slack will continue to integrate with the Microsoft app in line with its goal to make it easier for employees to get things done.

"What customers want is interoperability. They don't want to have to make hard choices," Butterfield said. "We'll integrate with everyone - Microsoft and Salesforce, of course, but also ServiceNow and Workday, and more or less anyone you can think of."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Salesforce, Slack
WhatsApp for iPhone Updates With New Calling Interface
Dune Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday

Related Stories

Salesforce Closes $27.7-Billion Slack Acquisition, Aims to Connect Companies via the Workplace App
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  4. Watch: Steamroller Destroys Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores in Malaysia
  5. How DotPe Plans to Disrupt the Duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy
  6. Samsung Galaxy F22 review: A Big-Battery Smartphone That’s Not for Gamers
  7. Konami’s PES Is Now Free-to-Play eFootball With Full Crossplay Support
  8. Mobile Internet Download Speeds Grew 47 Percent in India in a Year: Ookla
  9. Samsung Galaxy A72, A52 Get Camera Updates, Galaxy M51 Gets 360 Audio: Reports
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Says It Pulled Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s Videos for COVID-19 Misinformation
  2. Dogecoin Investor Glauber Contessoto, Despite Losing Millionaire Status, Is Continuing to Buy Cryptocurrency
  3. Twitter Celebrity Hack: UK Citizen Arrested in Spain for Role in 2020 Scam Attack
  4. Vivo Y53s NFC With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Clubhouse Drops Invite-Only Access, Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android
  6. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.3.12 Update
  7. Dune Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday
  8. Salesforce Closes $27.7-Billion Slack Acquisition, Aims to Connect Companies via the Workplace App
  9. WhatsApp for iPhone Updates With New Calling Interface
  10. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com