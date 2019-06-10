Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Salesforce Buying Tableau Software in $15.7 Billion All Stock Deal

Salesforce Buying Tableau Software in $15.7-Billion All-Stock Deal

Tableau uses self-service analytics to help people with any skill level work with data.

By | Updated: 10 June 2019 19:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Salesforce Buying Tableau Software in $15.7-Billion All-Stock Deal

Customer-management software developer Salesforce is buying Tableau Software in an all-stock deal valued at $15.7 billion.

Tableau uses self-service analytics to help people with any skill level work with data. Among the companies that use Tableau's services are Charles Schwab, Verizon and Netflix. Once the transaction closes, Tableau will operate independently and stay headquartered in Seattle.

"Joining forces with Salesforce will enhance our ability to help people everywhere see and understand data," Tableau President and CEO Adam Selipsky said in a prepared statement.

The announcement comes a few days after Google said it is purchasing data analytics firm Looker for $2.6 billion in order to expand its Google Cloud business.

"Tableau helps people see and understand data, and Salesforce helps people engage and understand customers. It's truly the best of both worlds for our customers--bringing together two critical platforms that every customer needs to understand their world," Salesforce Chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff said in a statement.

The acquisition is expected to add about $350 million to $400 million to Salesforce.com's fiscal 2020 revenue.

Each share of Tableau common stock will be exchanged for 1.103 shares of San Francisco-based Salesforce.

The deal, which was approved by both companies' boards, is expected to close during Salesforce's fiscal third quarter.

Shares of Tableau Software jumped 34.2 percent before the market opened Monday. Salesforce's fell 4.5 percent.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Salesforce
Bethesda at E3 2019: Doom Eternal Release Date, GhostWire: Tokyo and Dealthloop Announcements, and More
Airtel Deploys LTE 900 Technology to Boost 4G in Delhi-NCR
Honor Smartphones
Salesforce Buying Tableau Software in $15.7-Billion All-Stock Deal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Amazon's Big Sale on Mobile Phones Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Offers
  2. Infinix Hot 7 Pro Debuts in India With Four Cameras, 6GB of RAM
  3. Nokia 3.1 A, Nokia 3.1 C Budget Smartphones Announced
  4. Samsung Galaxy M40 Teased to Come With 6GB of RAM
  5. Loki TV Series First Look Finds Tom Hiddleston in the 1970s
  6. iPhone XR, MacBook Air Price Cut During Amazon Apple Days Sale
  7. Sony HT-X8500 Soundbar Review
  8. Garmin Forerunner 245, Forerunner 245 Music Smartwatches Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 7 vs Google Pixel 3a: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 Gets Camera Improvements in New Software Update
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.