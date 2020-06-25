Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Safari 14: Password Less Logins via Face ID and Touch ID, Support for WebExtensions Coming Later This Year

Safari 14: Password-Less Logins via Face ID and Touch ID, Support for WebExtensions Coming Later This Year

Safari 14 will ship with iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 25 June 2020 12:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Safari 14: Password-Less Logins via Face ID and Touch ID, Support for WebExtensions Coming Later This Year

Safari 14 features are announced at this year's WWDC

Highlights
  • Safari 14 will support WebExtensions for macOS
  • Webpage Translation (beta) is also added to translate websites
  • Apple has announced that Safari no longer supports Flash Player

Apple's next-generation Safari browser will allow users to log into websites with Face ID or Touch ID. The development was announced by Apple in Safari 14 Beta note that also states other new features for the next version of the Apple's Web browser. Another major upgrade coming to the Safari 14 is the support for WebExtensions, a technology for creating browser extensions. It essentially means that users will finally be able to use extensions on Safari, similar to Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera browsers. Safari 14 will ship with iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur later this year, and its beta version is currently available to developers.

The new developments for the Safari 14 browser were announced during the ongoing Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple has also detailed how the Face ID/ Touch ID feature works in a WWDC video for developers.

Face ID/ Touch ID support on Safari 14

According to the Cupertino, California-based tech giant, the feature works with a new Web Authentication API, based on FIDO2 standard. Apple had signed up as a board member of the FIDO Alliance, an organisation committed to eliminating the need for passwords, back in February. The API aims to make Web logins simpler and more secure since it relies on biometrics and physical keys to verify users' identity. Apple last year had added the support for physical FIDO2-compliant security keys with the Safari Web browser on iOS 13.3.

Apple is further bringing additional privacy features with Safari 14. Safari users will now be "notified when one of their saved passwords in iCloud Keychain has shown up in a data breach." It will allow them to change their passwords immediately.

Other upcoming Safari 14 features

Safari 14 has also added support for Safari Web Extensions for macOS. This will allow developers to port their existing Chrome and Firefox extensions to work on Safari browser. The Safari 14 beta has added Webpage Translation (beta) that translates webpages into users' preferred language. This works with languages such as English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Russian, and Brazilian Portuguese.

Safari 14 is further removing support for Adobe Flash Player, Apple notes. It is meanwhile adding support for HTTP/3, a new Web standard that is said to make websites load faster and safer.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Safari Web Browser, Safari 14, iOS 14, macOS Big Sur, FaceID, Touch ID, Web browser
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Jack Ma Dethroned as China's Richest by Tencent's Pony Ma

Related Stories

Safari 14: Password-Less Logins via Face ID and Touch ID, Support for WebExtensions Coming Later This Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  2. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  3. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  4. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  5. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  6. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India
  7. Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10-Based Realme UI Update in India
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Here Are the Best Deals Today
  9. Dell G7 Series Gaming Laptops With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in India
#Latest Stories
  1. GlobalFoundries Eyes New Chip Plant as Washington Mulls Semiconductor Stimulus: CEO
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 New Render Leak Tips Heart Rate Sensor, Stainless Steel Casing
  3. Safari 14: Password-Less Logins via Face ID and Touch ID, Support for WebExtensions Coming Later This Year
  4. Jack Ma Dethroned as China's Richest by Tencent's Pony Ma
  5. NASA Researchers: Ocean on Jupiter's Moon Europa May Be Able to Sustain Life
  6. Apple, Other US Goods From China Said to Be Held Up at Indian Ports
  7. Samsung Galaxy M01s Tipped to Launch With 32GB Onboard Storage, Colour Options Leaked
  8. Marvel’s Avengers Gameplay, Co-Op, Story Trailers Unveiled
  9. Nintendo, Tencent Team Up on Pokemon Unite Battler
  10. OnePlus Nord Moniker Accidentally ‘Confirmed’ by Company, Teaser Page Surfaces on Amazon India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com