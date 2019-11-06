Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Russian Lawmakers Back Push to Make Local Apps Mandatory on Smartphones

Russian Lawmakers Back Push to Make Local Apps Mandatory on Smartphones

The bill seeks to help Russian IT firms compete with foreign companies.

By | Updated: 6 November 2019 16:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Russian Lawmakers Back Push to Make Local Apps Mandatory on Smartphones

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday backed legislation in a preliminary vote that would require all smartphones, computers and smart TV sets sold in Russia to come pre-installed with Russian software.

The bill seeks to help Russian IT firms compete with foreign companies and would allow the government to designate certain locally-produced software as mandatory for devices sold in the country.

Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament say the bill would also benefit Russian consumers, as it will spare them having to download domestic software upon purchasing new technology.

The bill proposes fines for companies that sell devices without pre-installed Russian software of up to RUB 200,000 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakhs) starting from January 2021.

Russia's cellphone market is dominated by foreign companies Apple, Samsung, and Huawei products.

In August, Russian Internet group Mail.ru said it was in talks with Huawei about the possibility of having its software pre-installed on the Chinese firm's devices.

The proposal will only become law if it is backed in two more votes by the lower house of parliament and then approved by the upper house and President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow is trying to expand control over the internet and reduce its dependence on foreign companies and countries.

Last month, Russian Internet giant Yandex expressed concerns over a draft law limiting foreign ownership in Russian IT companies to 50 percent.

On Friday, a law known as the "sovereign Internet" bill came into force, tightening state control over the global network.

Russia has introduced tougher Internet laws in recent years, requiring search engines to delete some search results, messaging services to share encryption keys with security services and social networks to store user data on servers in the country.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Russia
WhatsApp Launches Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally for Android and iPhone Users
Flipkart Ties Up With Nokia to Launch Nokia-Branded Smart TVs in India
Honor Smartphones
Russian Lawmakers Back Push to Make Local Apps Mandatory on Smartphones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  2. MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications Leak, 48-Megapixel Camera Tipped
  4. Mi Air Purifier 3 With HEPA Class 13 Filter Launched in India
  5. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  6. WhatsApp Gets New Emojis on Android, Redesigns Older Ones
  7. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  10. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Rolls Out Fix for Auto-Scrolling Issue on iOS
  2. SoftBank Reports First Quarterly Loss in Over Decade Over Vision Fund Woes
  3. Flipkart Ties Up With Nokia to Launch Nokia-Branded Smart TVs in India
  4. Russian Lawmakers Back Push to Make Local Apps Mandatory on Smartphones
  5. WhatsApp Launches Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally for Android and iPhone Users
  6. Xerox Said to Consider Takeover Offer for PC Maker HP
  7. MIUI 11 to Get Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode Specially for Students
  8. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Takes a Dig at Facebook's New Logo, Rebranding
  9. Google Camera v7.2 Update Brings Astrophotography Mode to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a, UI Changes for Older Pixels
  10. Mi Air Purifier 3 With HEPA Class 13 Filter and Improved Clean Air Delivery Rate Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.