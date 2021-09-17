Technology News
  • Apple, Google Remove Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny's App From Stores as Russian Elections Begin

Apple, Google Remove Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny's App From Stores as Russian Elections Begin

Allies of Navalny planned to use the mobile app to organise a tactical voting campaign to deal a blow to United Russia.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 September 2021 17:47 IST
Russia demanded that Apple and Google remove Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores

Highlights
  • Alexei Navalny is President Vladimir Putin's fiercest domestic opponent
  • Official approaches had been made to the CEOs of Apple and Google
  • Some suggest the removal amounted to political censorship

Alphabet's Google and Apple have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the US tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs.

Russia goes to the polls on Friday to elect a new parliament in a three-day vote that the ruling United Russia party is expected to win despite a ratings slump after the biggest crackdown on the Kremlin's critics in years.

Allies of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest domestic opponent, planned to use the mobile app to organise a tactical voting campaign to deal a blow to United Russia.

Russia demanded this month that Apple and Google remove the app from their stores, saying a refusal to do so would be treated as meddling in its parliamentary election.

Apple and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Thursday, Russia said official approaches had been made to the two companies' chief executives.

Ivan Zhdanov, a Navalny ally based abroad, said on Friday the removal amounted to political censorship.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
