Feral Interactive has officially announced that the popular strategy game Rome: Total War will be launching for iPhone on August 23. The historical strategy game will be arriving to the iPhone for the first time next week. It is a turn-based strategy game where players command one of the Roman families on a century-long quest to expand or seize the Roman Empire. The game, originally made for PCs, was developed by Creative Assembly. However, later it was ported to iOS by Feral Interactive and until now the game is available only on iPad.

The classic strategy game is arriving on iPhone 14 years after it was launched for PC users in 2004. Rome: Total War was ported to macOS in 2010, and then came to iOS with an iPad version coming in late 2016. In a trailer posted on YouTube, Feral Interactive has announced that the game will be released on August 23. Earlier this year, the company had already announced that Rome: Total War will be "marching on to iPhone this summer." It had tweeted, "Rome wasn't rebuilt in a day! Extra time is needed to deliver its full scale and superb gameplay to the smaller screen."

In order to optimise Rome: Total War for mobile, the developers have created a new user interface with enhanced touch controls. The company has claimed that a full version of the game will be available. "Rome: Total War seamlessly blends conquest and politics on a massive scale as it challenges players to build and rule the ancient world's greatest empire over three hundred years, from the late Roman Republic to the early Roman Empire. Players will deploy strategy and tactics in spectacular real-time battles, and use diplomacy, subterfuge and assassination to smooth the path to ultimate victory in huge turn-based campaigns," the company explains in a release.

Notably, Rome: Total War players who have the game on the iPad, will be able to get the iPhone version without any cost. Otherwise, you will be able to purchase it for $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700), starting next week. Notably, Rome: Total War will require an iPhone 5s or later, iOS 11, and 4GB of free space to install.

