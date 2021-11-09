Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Robinhood Says Email Addresses of 5 Million Customers Exposed in Security Breach

Robinhood Says Email Addresses of 5 Million Customers Exposed in Security Breach

Robinhood said it believed no social security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers were exposed.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 9 November 2021 10:14 IST
Robinhood Says Email Addresses of 5 Million Customers Exposed in Security Breach

Robinhood has been credited with introducing a generation of new individual investors to the stock market

Highlights
  • After stealing information, hacker tried to extort money from Robinhood
  • The breach took place late on November 3
  • Game-like aspects of Robinhood have also raised concerns

Robinhood on Monday warned users that a hacker talked their way past the stock-trading app's defenses, stealing millions of user email addresses and more.

The culprit called customer support and, pretending to be an authorized party, duped a Robinhood employee into providing access to the customer support computer system, a hacker technique referred to as "social engineering," the company said in a blog post.

After stealing information from Robinhood, the hacker tried to extort payment from the company, which opted to alert police and warn users about the breach, according to the post.

"We owe it to our customers to be transparent and act with integrity,” Robinhood chief security officer Caleb Sima said in the post.

"Following a diligent review, putting the entire Robinhood community on notice of this incident now is the right thing to do."

The breach took place late on November 3, with the hacker snatching about five million email addresses for Robinhood users, along with the names of about two million other members of the investment service, according to the company.

Robinhood said it also appeared that the hacker got hold of names, birth dates and zip codes associated with 310 users, plus additional account details about some of those people.

"The attack has been contained and we believe that no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers were exposed and that there has been no financial loss to any customers as a result of the incident," Robinhood said in the post.

Hackers could use the stolen information to try to trick Robinhood members with ruses such as "phishing" emails pretending to be the company.

Robinhood has been credited with introducing a generation of new individual investors to the stock market, but the platform is also known for features that critics say can make it addictive.

Game-like aspects of Robinhood have also raised concerns that users may overlook serious financial ramifications of investing.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Robinhood
Brazilian MP Proposes Bill to Legalise Crypto Payments to Public and Private Sector Employees

Related Stories

Robinhood Says Email Addresses of 5 Million Customers Exposed in Security Breach
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Unveils Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Teaser, Episode Titles
  2. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  3. All You Need to Know About Forza Horizon 5
  4. Poco to Launch New Poco F3 Model Alongside Poco M4 Pro 5G
  5. Motorola Edge X Launch Confirmed by Company Executive
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Elon Musk’s Twitter Poll Brings Tesla Stock Price Down
  8. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition India Launch Teased, Price Confirmed
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. ZTE Blade L9 Entry-Level Smartphone With Android 11 Go Edition Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Bitcoin, Ether Achieve Record Highs as Enthusiasm for Cryptocurrency Adoption Increase
  3. SpaceX Capsule Successfully Brings Four Astronauts Back to Earth After 6 Months on ISS
  4. Robinhood Says Email Addresses of 5 Million Customers Exposed in Security Breach
  5. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, and Specifications
  6. Brazilian MP Proposes Bill to Legalise Crypto Payments to Public and Private Sector Employees
  7. Google Drive Adds Search Chips Feature to Find Files Quickly
  8. Crypto Market Value Tops $3 Trillion For the First Time
  9. Poco Teases New Poco F3 Model, Set to Launch Alongside Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9
  10. SoftBank Doubles Down With Buy Back After $10 Billion Vision Fund Hit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com