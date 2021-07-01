Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Robinhood Fined $70 Million for Harming 'Millions' via Misleading Info, Outages

Robinhood Fined $70 Million for Harming 'Millions' via Misleading Info, Outages

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) fine is the latest hit to Robinhood's reputation.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 July 2021 12:21 IST
Robinhood Fined $70 Million for Harming 'Millions' via Misleading Info, Outages

Robinhood fined for systemic failures, providing misleading information, weak options trading control

Highlights
  • Robinhood has been credited with democratising trading
  • It is under scrutiny by policymakers following the meme-coin fiasco
  • Many Robinhood customers have incurred more than $7 million in losses

Wall Street's industry regulator fined Robinhood $70 million (roughly Rs. 520.72 crores) on Wednesday for "systemic" failures, including systems outages, providing "false or misleading" information, and weak options trading controls, saying those factors combined harmed millions of the app's customers.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) fine is the latest hit to Robinhood's reputation. The broker, which has been credited with democratizing trading, is under scrutiny by federal and state policymakers following this year's meme-stock fiasco which raised questions over the California firm's business model, risk management and customer treatment.

However, the sweeping agreement, which resolves alleged FINRA violations dating back to September 2016, likely paves the way for the firm to move forward quickly with a planned initial public offering that has been delayed due to meme-stock backlash and other regulatory queries.

Robinhood's resolution with FINRA includes $12.6 million (roughly Rs. 93.73 crores) in restitution to thousands of customers and a $57 million (roughly Rs. 424 crores) penalty, the largest in the regulator's history, and covers a range of issues dating back to September 2016, FINRA said in a statement.

"The fine... reflects the scope and seriousness of Robinhood's violations, including FINRA's finding that Robinhood communicated false and misleading information to millions of its customers," said Jessica Hopper, Head of Enforcement at FINRA.

According to FINRA, those communications related to whether customers could place trades on margin, how much cash was in their accounts, how much buying power they had, the risk of loss customers faced in certain transactions, and whether customers faced margin calls.

FINRA noted that a Robinhood customer took his life in 2020 after becoming confused by messages in his account which appeared to show he had turned off margin trades and inaccurately showed a negative cash balance. Thousands of other customers suffered more than $7 million (roughly Rs. 52 crores) in losses due to similar mis-statements, FINRA alleged.

Between 2018 and late 2020 Robinhood also failed to properly supervise its technology, causing it to experience a "series of outages and critical systems failures," including a major outage during the pandemic turmoil of March 2020, which led customers to lose money, FINRA said.

During the same period, Robinhood also failed to properly vet customers before allowing them to make risky options bets, FINRA alleged.

Robinhood neither admitted nor denied the charges, but consented to FINRA's findings. The company said in a statement that it was overhauling its business, installing new supervisory and communications procedures, and has hired a slew of attorneys, including previous regulators.

"There's a clear message: You can try to democratize investing and demystify finance, but you can't cut corners," said Robert Frenchman, an attorney with Mukasey Frenchman & Sklaroff, who added the settlement should be good news for the IPO.

"It's good because it clears up such a wide range of issues that now they can say they have settled with regulators. I can see the value – it's a lot of money – in settling on such a salad of FINRA violations."

FINRA, a self-regulatory body which reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in 2019 fined Robinhood $1.25 million (roughly Rs. 9.3 crores) for order execution failures.

The SEC has also taken aim at Robinhood, last year fining the company $65 million (roughly Rs. 483.55 crores) to settle charges it misled customers about its revenue sources.

Still, Robinhood's legal and regulatory woes are unlikely to be over. The SEC is also mulling new rules to rein in "gamification," game-like features that encourage trading, and payment-for-order flow, whereby brokers send retail customer orders to wholesale brokers in return for a fee - practices both deployed by Robinhood.

Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who is also pursuing a case against the company, said he was "delighted" FINRA had pursued Robinhood's misconduct, but questioned whether the $12.6 million customer restitution was sufficient.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Robinhood, FINRA, Wall Street, SEC
Disney+ Hotstar July 2021: Loki, Collar Bomb, MasterChef Australia, and More
Realme X2 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 in India With Improvements to UI, Camera, Security, More

Related Stories

Robinhood Fined $70 Million for Harming 'Millions' via Misleading Info, Outages
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  3. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  4. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  5. Zoom Buys German Startup Kites to Boost Live Transcription Feature
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
  8. NASA Is Offering Its Massive Software Catalogue for Free to the Public
  9. Realme Dizo GoPods D True Wireless Earphones, Dizo Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  10. Oppo Reno 6 Series to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Contra Returns Releasing on July 26 in Select Regions; Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play, App Store
  2. Huawei Nova 8i Full Specifications, Design Revealed via Company Site Ahead of Launch
  3. This Dental Device May Help Fight Obesity, But Twitter Users Find It Shocking
  4. AI Being Used by South Korea to Detect, Prevent Suicide Attempt on Bridges
  5. Zomato Set to Acquire About 10 Percent Stake in Grofers, CCI Filing Reveals
  6. Israeli Charged in Global Hacker-for-Hire Scheme Wants Plea Deal, Court Filing Shows
  7. Realme Dizo GoPods D TWS Earphones, Wireless Neckband Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  8. Opera Browser Optimised for Chromebooks, Comes Integrated With WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger
  9. Instagram Could Be Working on Exclusive Stories, Paid Subscription Model for Creators
  10. Airtel Black Seems to Be Rebranded One Airtel Service With Plans Starting From Rs. 998
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com