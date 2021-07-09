Technology News
loading

Robinhood Gives Founders Second Chance at $1.4 Billion Windfall

Robinhood had agreed to award CEO Vladimir Tenev and chief creative officer Baiju Bhatt 13.8 million shares.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 July 2021 15:09 IST
Robinhood Gives Founders Second Chance at $1.4 Billion Windfall

Robinhood tweaked the terms of the stock awards in late May so the founders will get a second chance

Highlights
  • Robinhood has not yet disclosed its targeted IPO price range
  • Tenev and Bhatt will have until the end of 2025 to hit share price target
  • More stock awards could be in the offing for the founders

Robinhood is giving its billionaire founders four more years to hit share price targets that trigger stock awards worth $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 10,450 crores), according to a regulatory filing and four executive compensation experts who reviewed it.

The company had agreed to award CEO Vladimir Tenev and chief creative officer Baiju Bhatt 13.8 million shares contingent on its share price reaching certain price levels at the time of its initial public offering (IPO), the executive compensation experts who analysed the filing told Reuters in interviews.

Robinhood tweaked the terms of the stock awards in late May so the founders will get a second chance to receive the shares if the IPO price does not meet the thresholds under the plan, according to the filing and the executive compensation experts.

The change could cost Robinhood roughly $569.1 million (roughly Rs. 4,250 crores) in accounting expenses over time, according to the filing and one of the compensation experts. The company made the change to "maintain the incentives" of the stock award program, the filing states.

Sarah Anderson, a programme director at the Institute for Policy Studies whose research focuses on executive pay and inequality, said Robinhood's IPO would add to the wealth of Tenev, 34, and Bhatt, 36, thanks to their stakes in the company, and that changing the stock award terms to reward them further was questionable.

"Once you are already a billionaire, how much more of an incentive is this going to be for you to do a good job," Anderson said. Forbes pegs the net worth of Tenev and Bhatt at $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,460 crores) each.

A Robinhood spokesperson declined to comment or to make Tenev and Bhatt available for interviews.

Under the original plan, Robinhood would have to be priced at a minimum of $30.45 (roughly Rs. 2,270) per share in the IPO for Tenev and Bhatt to receive some stock, according to the filing and the executive compensation experts. It would have to be priced at $101.50 (roughly Rs. 7,575) per share for Tenev and Bhatt to each receive the entire stock award worth $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 10,450 crores).

Robinhood has not yet disclosed its targeted IPO price range, but in the filing it said that its board determined the fair value of its shares was $16.33 (roughly Rs. 1,220) at the end of December. Under the modified plan, Tenev and Bhatt will have until the end of 2025 to hit the share price targets, the filing showed.

Some executive compensation experts defended the changes that Robinhood made. The amended stock award program may be a better way for Robinhood to get the most out of its founders for the benefit of its shareholders long-term, even if it ends up costing the company, according to Eric Hoffmann, a vice president at compensation consultant Farient Advisors LLC.

This is because tying the awards solely to the IPO could have enticed the founders to keep the company private until they could hit the share price targets or push for an unsustainable valuation in the stock market debut.

"This does incentivise them over a longer period of time to drive up the stock price and increase shareholder value. A lot of people would argue that's a good thing," Hoffmann said.

Courting IPO investors

The corporate governance arrangements of technology startups, including their executive compensation structures, are often scrutinized by IPO investors. Robinhood is expected to launch its IPO later this month, seeking to capitalise on an amateur investor frenzy for so-called meme stocks such as GameStop Corp that fueled a fourfold jump in its trading revenue in the first quarter.

"Changing 'in-flight' equity awards is often viewed negatively by investors," said Yonat Assayag, a partner at executive pay consultant ClearBridge Compensation Group LLC.

More stock awards could be in the offing for the founders. In late May, Robinhood approved additional stock grants for Tenev and Bhatt tied to more ambitious share price goals ranging from $120 (roughly Rs. 8,960) roughly Rs. to $300 (roughly Rs. 22,390), according to the filing. For Tenev, the value of the awards is $4.7 billion (roughly Rs. 35,070 crores), and for Bhatt, $2.8 billion (roughly Rs. 20,900 crores).

Robinhood said in the filing that Tenev and Bhatt would not be granted any other equity awards through the eighth anniversary from when they received some of the stock, unless there are "changes in circumstance or in our business."

Tenev and Bhatt, who founded Robinhood in 2013, slashed their annual base salaries in April from $400,000 (roughly Rs. 3 crores) to $34,248 (roughly Rs. 25.5 lakhs), which was the median wage for US workers in 2019.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Robinhood, Vlad Tenev, Robinhood IPO
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 2-in-1 Laptops With Detachable Keyboards Launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications Leak, Tipped to Have Minor Changes Over Last Year’s Model

Related Stories

Robinhood Gives Founders Second Chance at $1.4 Billion Windfall
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  3. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
  4. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  5. Black Widow Pirated on Torrents Sites Months Ahead of India Release
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series May Offer 5-Year Software Support, Specifications Leak
  7. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HR) Review: Slim and Light Gaming Laptop
  8. Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed
  9. Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Expected Release Date Revealed
  10. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Notice Release Date: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie Out November 12
  2. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications Leak, Tipped to Have Minor Changes Over Last Year’s Model
  4. Robinhood Gives Founders Second Chance at $1.4 Billion Windfall
  5. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 2-in-1 Laptops With Detachable Keyboards Launched in India
  6. Mi Pad 5 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged Certification Listing in China, Could Get Snapdragon 870 SoC
  7. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17, Rs. 399 for Tickets; Indian Trainers Can Get 3 Months YouTube Premium Membership
  8. Qualcomm Launches ‘Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’ in Partnership With Asus: Price, Specifications
  9. Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Might Be October 6
  10. Google Chrome OS Update Pulled for Causing Performance Issues, Leaves Another Problem in Its Wake: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com