JioMart will be expanding its inventory with electronics, fashion, healthcare and pharmaceutical products, announced Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company's Annual General Meet today. Apart from assisting customers with fast and safe delivery of products, the online grocery platform also announced partnerships with kirana shop owners, helping them transact digitally and also transform their regular shops into self-service stores in under 48 hours. JioMart was originally launched in May, rolling out to nearly 200 towns across India.

JioMart aims to serve customers as well as kiranas and takes a two-pronged approach to achieve the same. For customers, JioMart is soon expected to move beyond groceries to include electronics, fashion, healthcare and pharmaceutical products in its inventory. Also, keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind, JioMart now offers a complimentary COVID-19 safety kit with every first-time orders.

JioMart has been working closely with WhatsApp to facilitate easier transactions between customers and kirana shop owners. Ambani believes that this would “create growth opportunities for millions of Indian small merchants and enable customers seamlessly transact with kirana shops.”

For kirana owners, JioMart allows sellers to stay connected and transact digitally through a multifunctional POS. JioMart also offers a solution to kirana shop owners where Reliance professionals would convert a regular shop into self-service store, in less than 48 hours. To ensure a sustained supply of products to the store, JioMart would also ensure auto replenishment of inventory.

Reliance began to roll out a beta version of JioMart to nearly 200 Indian towns back in May. Ambani said that JioMart has seen an average of nearly 250,000 orders in a single day since then. The online platform would also see a greater reach to more cities in the future, including collaborations with more brands and startups as well.

