JioMart to Expand in Electronics, Fashion, Healthcare, and Pharmaceutical Retail: Mukesh Ambani

JioMart announced several partnership solutions with kirana owners, including refurbishment of shop and auto-replenishing inventory.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 15 July 2020 17:06 IST
JioMart to Expand in Electronics, Fashion, Healthcare, and Pharmaceutical Retail: Mukesh Ambani

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Jio

JioMart may soon move beyond groceries to expand its online inventory

Highlights
  • JioMart offers to transform regular kiranas into self-service outlets
  • JioMart to collaborate with more brands and startups in the future
  • JioMart has already been rolled out to nearly 200 Indian cities

JioMart will be expanding its inventory with electronics, fashion, healthcare and pharmaceutical products, announced Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company's Annual General Meet today. Apart from assisting customers with fast and safe delivery of products, the online grocery platform also announced partnerships with kirana shop owners, helping them transact digitally and also transform their regular shops into self-service stores in under 48 hours. JioMart was originally launched in May, rolling out to nearly 200 towns across India.

JioMart aims to serve customers as well as kiranas and takes a two-pronged approach to achieve the same. For customers, JioMart is soon expected to move beyond groceries to include electronics, fashion, healthcare and pharmaceutical products in its inventory. Also, keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind, JioMart now offers a complimentary COVID-19 safety kit with every first-time orders.

JioMart has been working closely with WhatsApp to facilitate easier transactions between customers and kirana shop owners. Ambani believes that this would “create growth opportunities for millions of Indian small merchants and enable customers seamlessly transact with kirana shops.”

For kirana owners, JioMart allows sellers to stay connected and transact digitally through a multifunctional POS. JioMart also offers a solution to kirana shop owners where Reliance professionals would convert a regular shop into self-service store, in less than 48 hours. To ensure a sustained supply of products to the store, JioMart would also ensure auto replenishment of inventory.

Reliance began to roll out a beta version of JioMart to nearly 200 Indian towns back in May. Ambani said that JioMart has seen an average of nearly 250,000 orders in a single day since then. The online platform would also see a greater reach to more cities in the future, including collaborations with more brands and startups as well.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioMart, Reliance JioMart, Reliance Annual General Meet, Reliance, Mukesh Ambani
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Jio Glass Mixed Reality Headset With Wireless Audio, 3D Holographic Video Calling Announced
Astronomers Observe Most Distant Explosion in Universe That Took Place 10 Billion Years Ago

JioMart to Expand in Electronics, Fashion, Healthcare, and Pharmaceutical Retail: Mukesh Ambani
