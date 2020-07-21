Technology News
JioMart App for Android and iOS Launched: Here's How It Works

Since its initial launch in January, JioMart services were available through its website and via WhatsApp.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 21 July 2020 11:13 IST
JioMart app accepts payment modes such as debit/credit card and cash on delivery

Highlights
  • JioMart app currently delivers groceries
  • RIL Chairman Ambani had stated the platform would add more products
  • JioMart also has WhatsApp Order Booking Service

JioMart, the online grocery service operated by Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms, has launched its mobile app for Android and iOS. The development comes days after Reliance Industries Limited Chairman, Mukesh Ambani announced new plans for its JioMart platform at the company's annual general meeting. Currently, JioMart services are available in over 200 cities in India, and users can purchase goods through payment options such as net banking, credit/debit cards, Sodexo for food products, ROne loyalty points, and cash on delivery (COD). To recall, JioMart was initially rolled out to limited cities in Maharastra in January but expanded its services across India by May. Until now, its services were available through its website and via WhatsApp.

How does JioMart app work?

Android and iOS users can download the JioMart app via Google Play and Apple's App Store. Similar to Amazon and Flipkart, JioMart users can add multiple goods to the cart and place the order after selecting the preferred payment mode. As mentioned payment modes include net banking, credit/debit cards, COD, and so on. The company claims that JioMart offers goods at five percent below MRP (maximum retail price).

Currently, JioMart is only offering groceries; however, Ambani at the Reliance AGM 2020 had said that the platform would be expanding its inventory with electronics, fashion, healthcare, and pharmaceutical products soon.

With the launch of the app, JioMart will hope to give stiff competition to existing platforms such as Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart, and BigBasket. Ambani at the AGM had said that JioMart saw an average of nearly 2,50,000 orders in a single day since it expanded its services to more Indian cities in May. The company will likely reach more cities in the coming months, including collaborations with more brands and startups as well.

As mentioned, other than its app and Web services, JioMart is also available via a WhatsApp Order Booking Service that was started during the coronavirus lockdown to provide essential goods. The company may likely improve this service to bring more users to its mobile app.

JioMart, JioMart app, JioMart for Android, JioMart for iOS, Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail
