  Jio Saarthi Digital Assistant Launched to Ease Recharge Process for Subscribers

Jio Saarthi Digital Assistant Launched to Ease Recharge Process for Subscribers

Jio Saarthi will initially speak in English and Hindi, though it is planned to support 12 regional languages over time.

Updated: 27 July 2019 14:15 IST
Jio Saarthi will be available as an integrated part of the MyJio app

Reliance Jio has introduced Jio Saarthi, an in-app digital assistant that is designed to make digital recharges easier. The telco has integrated the assistant, which it calls an in-app genie, within the MyJio app to facilitate digital recharges for Jio subscribers. The latest move is aimed to boost online recharges through the dedicated app and make the digital process easier for users who haven't done an online recharge so far. The Jio Saarthi integration is expected to be available to use by the end of the day.

What is Jio Saarthi?

Alongside providing step-by-step voice directions for picking up a recharge option through the MyJio app, Jio Saarthi is designed to help users locate payment details and use their credit or debit cards for digital recharges.

Jio Saarthi will be initially available in English and Hindi, though Reliance Jio is planning to make it available in 12 regional languages gradually to ease the recharge process for all its subscribers in India.

Reliance Jio is projecting Jio Saarthi as a first-of-its-kind digital initiative specifically for Jio users who haven't yet done an online recharge. However, the feature is yet to be available for access through the MyJio app.

How to use Jio Saarthi

Jio Saarthi can be expected to become available in the MyJio app by end of day today, Gadgets 360 has learnt. To begin with the new addition, users will need to have the latest MyJio app on their smartphones. The app will bring the assistant in the form of a floating icon once the users tap the Recharge button. The users will need to tap that icon to start receiving voice-based directions for digital recharge.

Designed to speak throughout the recharge process, Jio Saarthi helps the users choose a suitable recharge plan and then make the payment for the selected plan. It also provides directions to locate payment details and find information such as the credit or debit card number and its expiry date to complete the recharge transaction.

