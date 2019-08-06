Reliance Jio has updated the MyJio app to bring Jio Cloud integration. The cloud access lets users store their photos, documents, and media content directly using the MyJio app. A standalone Jio Cloud app is also available for both Android and iOS devices. There is a Web version of Jio Cloud, too. However, the latest integration would help Reliance Jio expand the base of its cloud offering. The updated MyJio app also allows users to set, deactivate, or listen to the available Jio Tunes.

The updated MyJio app for Android and iOS devices brings a dedicated Jio Cloud section. The new development is aimed to let users easily back up their photos, videos, documents, and media content using the MyJio app.

Reliance Jio has also offered 5GB of free storage on Jio Cloud for customers using cloud access through the MyJio app.

The updated MyJio app provides Jio Cloud access

Once backed up, the data stored on Jio Cloud can be accessed from any Android or iOS mobile device or through the Web. Users can also manage the settings for storing backups or change the backup file type or network preference directly through the Settings menu available on the MyJio app. Moreover, the app shows a bar to reflect the remaining storage available on the cloud.

The updated MyJio app also provides access to Jio Tunes through which users can set a new caller tune or deactivate an existing one. There are also various bug fixes and performance improvements.

Android users can download the updated MyJio app (version 5.0.27) by visiting Google Play, while iOS users need to visit the App Store to download its latest version (5.0.11). The app is compatible with devices running at least Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0.

Late last month, Reliance Jio brought a Jio Saarthi digital assistant that's available through the MyJio app for users who haven't performed a recharge digitally. The assistant provides step-by-step voice directions to users in English and Hindi to ease the recharge process through the proprietary app.