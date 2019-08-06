Technology News
loading

Reliance Jio's MyJio App Gets Updated With Jio Cloud Integration

The app also offers 5GB of free cloud storage access to lure users.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 14:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Reliance Jio's MyJio App Gets Updated With Jio Cloud Integration

Reliance Jio has released an updated MyJio app for both Android and iOS devices

Highlights
  • Updated MyJio app has a dedicated JioCloud section
  • Cloud backup settings can be adjusted through MyJio
  • A standalone JioCloud app is also available

Reliance Jio has updated the MyJio app to bring Jio Cloud integration. The cloud access lets users store their photos, documents, and media content directly using the MyJio app. A standalone Jio Cloud app is also available for both Android and iOS devices. There is a Web version of Jio Cloud, too. However, the latest integration would help Reliance Jio expand the base of its cloud offering. The updated MyJio app also allows users to set, deactivate, or listen to the available Jio Tunes.

The updated MyJio app for Android and iOS devices brings a dedicated Jio Cloud section. The new development is aimed to let users easily back up their photos, videos, documents, and media content using the MyJio app.

Reliance Jio has also offered 5GB of free storage on Jio Cloud for customers using cloud access through the MyJio app.

myjio app jio cloud integration gadgets 360 MyJio Jio Cloud

The updated MyJio app provides Jio Cloud access

 

Once backed up, the data stored on Jio Cloud can be accessed from any Android or iOS mobile device or through the Web. Users can also manage the settings for storing backups or change the backup file type or network preference directly through the Settings menu available on the MyJio app. Moreover, the app shows a bar to reflect the remaining storage available on the cloud.

The updated MyJio app also provides access to Jio Tunes through which users can set a new caller tune or deactivate an existing one. There are also various bug fixes and performance improvements.

Android users can download the updated MyJio app (version 5.0.27) by visiting Google Play, while iOS users need to visit the App Store to download its latest version (5.0.11). The app is compatible with devices running at least Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0.

Late last month, Reliance Jio brought a Jio Saarthi digital assistant that's available through the MyJio app for users who haven't performed a recharge digitally. The assistant provides step-by-step voice directions to users in English and Hindi to ease the recharge process through the proprietary app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MyJio app, MyJio, JioCloud, Jio, Reliance Jio, Jio Cloud
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch in China on August 15, Company Confirms
iPhone 11 May Go on Sale on September 20; 2021 iPhone Models Said to Bring Back Touch ID
Honor Smartphones
Reliance Jio's MyJio App Gets Updated With Jio Cloud Integration
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Teased by Xiaomi to Be a Powerful Phone: Report
  2. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  3. Huami Amazfit Verge Lite With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 With Interactive Bezel Control Launched
  6. Flipkart to Take on Amazon With Its National Shopping Days Sale This Week
  7. Redmi Note 7 Series Astro White Colour Variant Launched in India
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
  9. Google Assistant Can Now Read Out WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack Messages
  10. Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme on Android, iOS
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Trips Travel Planner App Shuts Down, Some Features Live on in Google Search, Maps
  2. 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i With Dual USB Ports Launched in India at Rs. 1,499
  3. iPhone 11 May Go on Sale on September 20; 2021 iPhone Models Said to Bring Back Touch ID
  4. Reliance Jio's MyJio App Gets Updated With Jio Cloud Integration
  5. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch in China on August 15, Company Confirms
  6. Google Pledges Carbon-Neutral Shipping, Recycled Plastic for All Devices
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launched With Touch Sensitive Bezels, Voice Calling Support
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Astro White Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Pre-Order Details
  9. Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving August Update With Security Patches, Wi-Fi Improvements
  10. Redmi Y2 Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.