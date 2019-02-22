Technology News

Jio Group Talk Conference Calling App Launched for Android Users

, 22 February 2019
Jio Group Talk Conference Calling App Launched for Android Users

Reliance has listed the trial version of Jio GroupTalk app on Google Play

Highlights

  • Jio GroupTalk is currently in trial mode, and is available for Jio SIM us
  • Users can call up to ten people simultaneously, only audio calls live for
  • Jio GroupTalk comes with features like lecture mode, mute participants

Reliance Jio has introduced a new app on Google Play Store allowing users to make group conference calls over VoLTE. The Jio Group Talk allows for calling up to ten people at once, and comes with features like lecture mode, the ability to mute participants, and more. The app is currently in trial-mode, and a commercial version for the public will soon be available. The device supports HD voice calling and is available to only those that are equipped with a Reliance Jio SIM on their phone.

The Jio Group Talk is available only on Android devices for now, and isn't listed on the App Store for iOS users. The app is listed to be a trial version, which means that it isn't a full-featured version. However, if you have a Jio SIM, you can use the app on your Android device. Once you download the app from Google Play, users will need to sign in using their Jio number and enter an OTP that is sent for verification. Once the registration process is complete, users will be able to use the app. Ensure that your Jio SIM is active, and the SMS and calling facility is turned on.

Reliance has listed the Jio Group Talk app as a 'one touch multi-party calling application exclusively for Jio users.' A user can choose up to ten people to make a call to simultaneously, and there is even an option to schedule a conference call as well. It will let you call all ten participants in one shot, and not add users one by one, saving time.

The caller can add or remove participants from the conference call, mute participants if they so desire, reconnect them, and even turn on lecture mode that allows only one person to speak while the others will listen. For, now the Jio Group Talk app only allows for voice calling, but video calling and chatting features should be available soon, TelecomTalk reports.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, JioGroup Talk, Jio Group Talk, JioGroupTalk
