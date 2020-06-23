Technology News
Redmi K30 Pro Gets AOSP-Based Android 11 Beta 1, Xiaomi Announces

The Android 11 Beta 1 update for Redmi K30 Pro is based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 23 June 2020 15:32 IST
Xiaomi announced the development on Weibo

Highlights
  • Xiaomi recently released Android 11 Beta for Mi 10 phones
  • Poco F2 also got the new Android 11 Beta
  • Redmi K30 Pro and Poco F2 Pro are the same phones under different names

Xiaomi has released the Android 11 Beta 1 build for Redmi K30 Pro users in China. The development comes days after another Xiaomi sub-brand, Poco announced the Android 11 beta 1 build for Poco F2 Pro. The beta version of the Android 11 for the two Xiaomi sub-brand phones are available in a common build as they are essentially the same smartphones with different branding. Notably, the current beta 1 version of Android 11 does not have Xiaomi's custom MIUI skin on top. The software is based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP) that is Android in its true vanilla form.

Xiaomi on Monday announced via Weibo that the Android 11 Beta 1 is now available for Redmi K30 Pro. The Chinese tech giant cautions that the Android 11 Beta is primarily for developers to adapt their apps for the upcoming version of Android and not for the end consumer. Users are also advised to back up their data before switching to the beta version of Android 11. To install the Android 10 Beta 1 for Redmi K30 Pro, interested developers need to download the .tgz extension file, available on the Mi Community site. User can select the download link for Poco F2 Pro as they are the same phones under different branding and have the same build version.

Recently, Xiaomi made Android 11 Beta update available to download for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

The Android 11 Beta brings new features including chat bubbles, improved media controls, and better control over permissions among others. Android 11 Beta also brings additional functionality to the power button menu by adding the ability to access connected devices easily. Android 11 beta 1 was first released for Pixel phones earlier this month.

Redmi K30 Pro and Poco F2 Pro specifications

The Redmi K30 Pro and Poco F2 Pro phones are pretty much identical in terms of specifications. The two phones feature a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400) HDR10 AMOLED display and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Additionally, the Redmi K30 Pro and Poco F2 Pro have a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel camera. The duo also packs a 4,700mAh battery inside that supports 33W fast charging.

Comments

