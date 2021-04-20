Technology News
  Reddit Talk Is the Latest Audio Only Chat Feature to Rival Clubhouse

Reddit Talk Is the Latest Audio-Only Chat Feature to Rival Clubhouse

Reddit Talk is only available to community moderators as of now.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 April 2021 17:15 IST
Reddit Talk Is the Latest Audio-Only Chat Feature to Rival Clubhouse

Photo Credit: Reddit

Reddit Talk has been teased by the social media platform

Highlights
  • Reddit Talk will be available for Android and iOS
  • Moderators can remove audience members and prevent them from rejoining
  • Reddit Talk hosts can customise calls by selecting different backgrounds

Reddit Talk is the latest audio-only chatting product to rival the likes of Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces. The new feature will be available to different communities on Reddit. For now, it is only available to the moderators of the communities initially through an early access scheme. Reddit hasn't given any other details regarding the launch of the new feature but has shared a small teaser about it on Twitter. Users can expect the feature to be rolled out to the general public soon.

The Reddit Talk feature was teased through a post on Reddit's website and also through a tweet posted by Reddit itself. The new feature will let moderators on Reddit communities conduct voice-only calls with members of the community. The audience can listen to the conversation using their Android or iOS devices. The calls can comprise of Questions and Answers (QnAs), Ask Me Anything (AMA), lectures, sports-radio-style discussions, and community feedback sessions. Moderators can join the waitlist by filling out this form.

Initially, only moderators will be allowed to conduct and speak during these calls, but a trusted member of the community can be added to co-host the call. Hosts also hold the power to invite, mute, and remove speakers during the call. Also, hosts can remove members of the audience and can also prevent them from joining again. Reddit will also allow users to react with emojis and customise the background to make the experience more user-friendly.

Clubhouse has recently announced that its Android app could release as soon as May 2021. The audio-only social media platform is currently only available on iOS and through an invite-only basis. CEO and co-founder Paul Davison had earlier confirmed this during a recent interview. The company's Android developer also posted a tweet hinting at the development of the Android app, saying that a Google Pixel smartphone is being used to develop the app.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reddit, Reddit Talk, Clubhouse, Paul Davison
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Apex Legends Mobile Up for Pre-Registration on Google Play, Regional Beta Tests Starting This Month
Facebook Introduces ‘Transfer Your Information’ Tool to Help Back Up Posts on Google Docs, More: How to Do It

Reddit Talk Is the Latest Audio-Only Chat Feature to Rival Clubhouse
