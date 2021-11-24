Technology News
  • Reddit to Shut Down TikTok Like Dubsmash App, Integrate Video Tools With Platform

Reddit to Shut Down TikTok-Like Dubsmash App, Integrate Video Tools With Platform

TikTok's massive success with short-form videos has driven other social networks to incorporate the format on their platforms.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 November 2021 11:46 IST
Since Dubsmash's acquisition, Reddit said it had seen 70 percent growth in overall hours watched

Highlights
  • Dubsmash app will not be available for download after February 22
  • The Dubsmash team has been accelerating Reddit's video
  • Viewership for short videos has risen by 50 percent quarter-over-quarter

Reddit is pulling the plug on its TikTok-like platform, Dubsmash, the social network said on Tuesday, just a year after buying it for an undisclosed sum to bolster its video creation tools.

The standalone Dubsmash app will not be available for download after February 22, Reddit said, as it rolled out new camera and editing features as part of its video tools.

TikTok's massive success with short-form videos has driven other social networks to incorporate the format on their platforms, with Snap rolling out Spotlight; Facebook, now Meta Platforms, launching Instagram Reels; and Alphabet's YouTube launching Shorts.

"The Dubsmash team has been accelerating Reddit's video, so parts of Reddit will feel familiar to Dubsmashers," the company said in a blog post.

Since Dubsmash's acquisition, Reddit said it had seen 70 percent growth in overall hours watched, while the number of daily active video viewers rose by over a third.

Viewership for short videos, which the company defines as two seconds or less, has also risen by 50 percent quarter-over-quarter.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

Oppo K9 Smart TV Series to Launch in India in Q1 2022: Report

