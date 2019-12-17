Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Realme PaySa Financial Services Platform Launched in India to Offer Loans to Individuals, SMEs

Realme PaySa Financial Services Platform Launched in India to Offer Loans to Individuals, SMEs

Realme PaySa is designed to offer personal loans between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 1 lakh to individuals in the country.

By | Updated: 17 December 2019 14:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme PaySa Financial Services Platform Launched in India to Offer Loans to Individuals, SMEs

Realme PaySa is touted as India’s first full-stack financial services platform

Highlights
  • Realme PaySa is powered by Oppo-owned fintech startup FinShell
  • Realme has partnered with companies such as EarlySalary and LendingKart
  • Realme PaySa app is available for download on Google Play

Realme PaySa has been launched in India as Realme's answer to Xiaomi's Mi Credit. Claimed as India's first full-stack financial services platform, Realme PaySa to designed to ease transactions for both individual users and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country. The Chinese company has partnered with Oppo-owned fintech startup FinShell to enable a range of financial services through the Realme PaySa platform. An Android app of Realme PaySa has also been introduced with features such as free credit report, screen insurance, and personal loans.

“Be it payments or investments, Realme PaySa app will provide all transaction options along with the protection,” Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth underlined while announcing the Realme PaySa platform at the Realme X2 launch in New Delhi. “Our mission is to enable our customers to ease at financial services.”

Sheth noted that Realme PaySa will offer services lending, savings and protection, and payments. Alongside targeting individual users, Realme is aiming to provide its native platform to SMEs to get deeper in the market. This is unlike the Mi Credit platform that is so far limited to end consumers.

realme paysa features Realme PaySa

Realme PaySa provides a range of financial services to individuals and enterprises

 

“We'll be the first mobile phone company to offer financial services to both individuals and SMEs. Small businesses are a key part of the Indian economy and we understand that very well,” the executive said.

As per the details available on the Realme PaySa website, Realme has partnered with CreditMantri to offer credit reports through its new platform. There is also an option to apply for a personal loan between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 1 lakh -- powered by EarlySalary, a Pune-based lending platform that has also tied up with Xiaomi for Mi Credit.

How Xiaomi Is Set to Leverage Mi Credit to Grow Further in India

Realme has additionally partnered with ICICI Lombard General Insurance to offer mobile screen protection through the Realme PaySa platform, with up to two claims per year. Businesses can also avail loans between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 20 lakhs through the new platform via LendingKart.

Individuals and enterprises can avail financial services offered by the Realme PaySa platform by directly downloading its app from Google Play.

Sheth during his on stage presentation mentioned that Realme is targeting not just tier-I and tier-II towns with Realme PaySa but is also looking to serve financial services in tier-IV and tier-V towns. This suggests that the company wants to strongly counter Xiaomi that already planned to cover more than 19,000 PIN codes in India through Mi Credit by the end of the fiscal year 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme PaySa, Realme financial services, FinShell, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Listing, Tipping S Pen Location Tracking Feature
Honor Smartphones
Realme PaySa Financial Services Platform Launched in India to Offer Loans to Individuals, SMEs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  2. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  3. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  4. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  6. Realme X2 Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme Counters Xiaomi's Mi Credit With Realme PaySa
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. Vivo V17 Review
  10. Redmi K30 Launched, Vivo V17 Unveiled in India, and More News This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme PaySa Financial Services Platform Launched in India to Offer Loans to Individuals, SMEs
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Listing, Tipping S Pen Location Tracking Feature
  3. Realme X2 Price in India Starts at Rs. 16,999, Realme Buds Air to Retail at Rs. 3,999: Event Highlights
  4. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 17 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme X50 Launch Date May Be January 5, CMO’s Latest Post Suggests
  7. OnePlus to Reveal ‘Concept One’ at CES 2020, May Be Its First Concept Smartphone
  8. Oscars 2020: Gully Boy Fails to Make the Cut for Best International Feature Film Shortlist
  9. Microsoft Edge Based on Chromium to Roll Out via Windows Updates, Toolkit to Control Auto-Installation Released
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.5 Update, Brings Fixes and November Security Patch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.