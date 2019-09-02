Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Patym, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC: RBI

Patym, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC: RBI

The deadline for mobile wallets to become full KYC compliant was earlier set to end on August 31.

By | Updated: 2 September 2019 18:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Patym, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC: RBI

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extending the deadline for mobile wallets to become fully Know Your Customer (KYC) compliant, people using PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay or other such wallets will have no troudble doing their transactions as usual at least till February 29, 2020.

The deadline for mobile wallets to become full KYC compliant was earlier set to end on August 31. But on August 30 the RBI extended the deadline by six more months, with the warning that no further extension would be granted.

"It is advised that the timeline for conversion of minimum detail PPIs (pre-paid payment instruments) to KYC compliant PPIs has been extended from 18 months to 24 months. It may also be noted that no further extension will be granted for this purpose," the RBI said in the notification to all PPI issuers or mobile wallet providers.

Becoming full KYC complinat would mean that the mobile wallet service providers would have to do a physical verification of their customers. Earlier, these PPI issuers made use of partial KYC, which could be completed through a smartphone.

Industry body Payments Council of India hopes that the government would come up with a method that would enable mobile wallet users to avoid face-to-face verifications.

"PCI further states that the PPI industry hopes government will soon come up with the clarity on e-KYC via Aadhaar or any other remote fully non-face to face digital KYC method in order to enable the PPI industry players to perform this task of full KYC conversion effectively and efficiently under the given timelines as well as in a fast-track manner," the Payments Council of India said in a statement earlier.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay, RBI
Apple Products May Get Pricier With New 15 Percent US Tariff on Chinese Products
YouTube Says Investing in Learning Content Across Indian Languages
Honor Smartphones
Patym, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC: RBI
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Realme Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G Surfaces Online
  3. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  4. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  5. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30s to Launch in India on September 18, Amazon Reveals
  7. The Lion King Tops The Avengers to Become 7th Biggest Movie of All Time
  8. Google Play Store Spotted With UPI Payments Option in India: Report
  9. Meet ZAO, the Face Replacement App That's Gone Viral Overnight
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Store Spotted With UPI Payments Option in India: Report
  2. I&B Ministry Seeking Suggestions on Certification of OTT Content: Javadekar
  3. Sony Xperia 2 Leaks in Press Renders, Live Images Ahead of Expected IFA 2019 Launch
  4. YouTube Says Investing in Learning Content Across Indian Languages
  5. Patym, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC: RBI
  6. Apple Products May Get Pricier With New 15 Percent US Tariff on Chinese Products
  7. Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus Launch Date Set for September 5, Leaked Specifications Tip Kirin 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera
  8. Motorola One Action Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  9. Android 10 Release Date Will Be Tuesday, Canadian Telco Rogers Corroborates
  10. Android, Windows Also Reportedly Targeted by Massive Scale Chinese Government Hack Originally Thought to Affect iPhones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.