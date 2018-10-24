NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Railways Scheme to Buy Unreserved Tickets Online to Go Nationwide From November 1

Railways Scheme to Buy Unreserved Tickets Online to Go Nationwide From November 1

, 24 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Railways Scheme to Buy Unreserved Tickets Online to Go Nationwide From November 1

Highlights

  • Waiting in long queues will now be a thing of the past
  • The scheme was first started four years ago
  • Railways earns Rs. 45 lakhs a day via online sale of unreserved tickets

Waiting in long queues to buy tickets at railway stations will now be a thing of the past as the railways' UTS mobile app for buying unreserved tickets online will be available nationwide from November 1, a senior official said Tuesday.

While the scheme was started four years ago, it failed to catch on among passengers except in Mumbai, where it was first launched because a large number of people travel in locals. After Mumbai, it was started in Delhi-Palwal and Chennai city. As of now, railway has already implemented the scheme in 15 of its zones with the Northeast Frontier Railway and West Central Railway being the remaining two zones. The scheme is also open for those who want to buy tickets for travelling long distance.

"We have been trying to engage people to encourage them to use the UTS mobile application more and more. The numbers are growing and we are hopeful that once passengers understand the benefits of this app, they will buy their tickets online. "With certain zones not being a part of the app, a lot of passengers were unable to use it. Any station intersecting these zones was left out of the app. From November 1, it will be available across India," a senior railways official said.

In the last four years, there were around 45 lakh registered users of this app with around 87,000 tickets being bought per day on it on average, he said. A passengers needs to be around 25-30 metres away from the station to avail the application and is allowed to book only four tickets at a time through it. On the app, a registered user can not only buy tickets, but also platform tickets and monthly passes. The railways earns around Rs. 45 lakh per day through the online sale of such unreserved tickets, the official said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UTS, Indian Railways
Amazon Met With ICE Officials Over Facial-Recognition System That Could Identify Immigrants
Supreme Court Restrains E-Commerce Sites From Selling Firecrackers Online
Billion Capture Plus
Railways Scheme to Buy Unreserved Tickets Online to Go Nationwide From November 1
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia Smartphones Prices Slashed by Up to Rs. 13,000
  2. Xiaomi Black Shark Helo Gaming Phone With 10GB RAM Launched
  3. OnePlus 6T Price, Specifications Listed on Online Retailer Ahead of Launch
  4. Honor 8X Review
  5. Oppo R15x Is a Replica of the Oppo K1 With Double the Internal Storage
  6. Misfit Vapor 2 Smartwatch With Built-in GPS, NFC Support Launched
  7. Google Chromecast 3 With Bundled Offers Launched in India
  8. Asus ZenFone Max M1 Review
  9. OnePlus 6T Pop-Up Events to Be Held in 9 Indian Cities on November 2
  10. Honor 8X With 6.5-Inch Display, Dual Cameras Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.