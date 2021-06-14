Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • PUBG: New State Gameplay Footage Shows Map, Vehicles and More in Closed Alpha That Went Live Over the Weekend: Report

PUBG: New State Gameplay Footage Shows Map, Vehicles and More in Closed Alpha That Went Live Over the Weekend: Report

PUBG: New State has been developed by Krafton and will most likely not launch in India.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 June 2021 14:28 IST
PUBG: New State Gameplay Footage Shows Map, Vehicles and More in Closed Alpha That Went Live Over the Weekend: Report

Photo Credit: Android Police

PUBG: New State does not have a release date yet

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State was announced in February
  • The battle royale game is essentially a new skin for PUBG Mobile
  • PUBG Mobile will launch in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India

PUBG: New State closed alpha has reportedly gone live in certain regions, though just for the weekend. The game, developed by Krafton, was announced earlier this year in February and went up for pre-registration on Google Play and App Store back then. Later it was announced that the game is not available in India as the developer if focusing on relaunching PUBG Mobile in India, which now comes in a new avatar, called Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Matthew Sholtz from Android Police reported that the closed alpha for PUBG: New State kicked off late last week and Sholtz also shared an hour of gameplay footage. It is essentially a new skin for PUBG Mobile from the looks of it. PUBG: New State is set in 2051 and brings new more modern weapons to the battle royale game, as well as some gadgets like drones that can be used to get an advantage during battle. The gameplay footage shows pretty much the same control layout with a few additional options. The report says gameplay was recorded at 1080p 60fps and is set in Troi map.

The performance was solid throughout and Sholtz tried using a physical controller as well but found that only the left thumbstick worked which suggests either PUBG: New State does not support controllers or the feature is still work in progress. Notably, PUBG Mobile did not support controllers or at least not as easily as other games. Sholtz tried the game on the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Though the closed alpha for PUBG: New State went live in the US on Friday night, it was only there for the weekend. Krafton has not shared a release date for the game and as mentioned earlier, it is unclear if there will be an Indian launch for it. Back in March, it was reported that the developer is focusing on relaunching PUBG Mobile in India which is why PUBG: New State is not available in the country. As for relaunching PUBG Mobile, it will be tweaked for the Indian audience with a new name – Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India went up for pre-registration in the country on May 18 for Android users and though there isn't an official release date yet, it is speculated that the game will arrive on June 18.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG New State, PUBG Mobile, Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Everything Announced at Ubisoft E3 2021: Rainbow Six Extraction, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Far Cry 6, and More

Related Stories

PUBG: New State Gameplay Footage Shows Map, Vehicles and More in Closed Alpha That Went Live Over the Weekend: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  3. Mi Watch Revolve Active Smartwatch to Debut in India on June 22
  4. Realme X9 Pro Specifications Leak; Said to Be Similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro+
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  6. Elon Musk Shows Cyberpunk 2077 Running in Tesla Model S Plaid at 'PS5-Level'
  7. Vivo Y73 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG: New State Gameplay Footage Shows Map, Vehicles and More in Closed Alpha That Went Live Over the Weekend: Report
  2. Mi Watch Revolve Active to Launch in India on June 22; Amazon Listing Reveals Features Ahead of Debut
  3. Scientists Say Cell Phone in Your Pocket Could Charge Smartwatch On Wrist Wirelessly
  4. NASA Shares Fascinating View of Three Galaxies And Explains Why They Are Unique
  5. WhatsApp Brings Back Green Colour for Notifications for Beta Users: Report
  6. Jeff Bezos' Company Auctions Seat On Its First Crewed Space Mission For $28 Million
  7. Bitcoin Price Jumps After Elon Musk Says Tesla Could Use It Again
  8. Realme X9 Pro Price, Specifications Surface Again; Said to Be Similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro+
  9. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon, Specifications Tipped: Report
  10. Honor Band 6 With 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display, 10 Professional Workout Modes to Go on First Sale Today via Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com