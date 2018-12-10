The mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will reportedly get the highly-awaited snow terrain map Vikendi on December 20, according to leaked patch notes obtained by multiple websites. The map will first be available for beta users on Android and iOS starting Monday, for just one day.

On Friday, the likes of XDA Developers and Beebom claimed to have obtained the patch notes for PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update, which revealed that Vikendi map would go live at 5:30am IST (12:00am UTC) on December 20, and would be available in matchmaking 24 hours later.

On Monday, the PUBG developer announced on the game's official Discord channel that the Vikendi map would be released in the beta starting 1:30pm IST (8am UTC) on Monday, December 10. It will only be available for 24 hours in the beta.

The Vikendi map has been available on Public Test Servers for PC since last week, with PS4 and Xbox One expected to follow soon.

Additionally, the update will also bring a new snowmobile vehicle exclusive to the Vikendi map, and a snowball fight feature for Vikendi's Spawn Island.

Beyond the new map, PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update has a big matchmaking change: cross-server matchmaking. Once you turn it on, you will be matched with players of the same tier on other servers, which should help reduce wait times though it could impact performance.

Arabic joins the list of supported languages with the update as well, while players can also collect all daily rewards at once starting with PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update.

Here are the patch notes in full, via XDA:

New Map and In-game changes:

Vikendi, a 6km x 6km snow map

Will be available for download at 0:00 UTC on 20 DEC 2018, and available for matchmaking 24 hours later

New weather mode added: Snow

Vikendi-exclusive vehicle: Snowmobile

Snowball Fight added to Vikendi's Spawn Island

Added layout for players with large hands

Added a display for Crew Challenge winners on Erangel's Spawn Island. Season 1's winning teams will appear on the Spawn Island of their respective server and modes (Season 2 registration starts at 0:00 UTC on 18 DEC 2018)

Players' best results in Crew Challenge will now be shown on their Crew pages and can be shared with other players

Thematic Changes:

Added a Snow theme to the main menu. Collect bells from all Classic mode matches and exchange them for rewards at the event center

Shop's front page has been tuned to emphasize themes of each major update

Matchmaking Changes:

Added cross-server matchmaking. After enabling, players have a chance to be matched to players of the same tier on other servers

Players that repeatedly exit matches right after starting will now be banned from finding matches for a period of time

Security Improvements:

Players may now report suspicious behavior while spectating after dying.

Reward Improvements:

Players now can collect all daily mission awards at once.

Added Firearms Finish Upgrade System, where players can use materials at the Lab to upgrade certain weapon finishes to get additional kill effects, unique kill broadcasts, and death crate appearances.

Added Lucky Treasure, a feature that gives players a chance to get upgradable weapon finish Glacier – M416 when they finish daily missions.

Added Season spending rewards. Spend different amounts to get excellent rewards and steep discounts on firearm finishes

Other Improvements: