OnePlus has announced that the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile can now be played in 90 frames per second (FPS) on a select range of its devices. The Chinese giant said that the feature would be only available on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T series, and OnePlus 8 series. The 90 FPS experience will be available globally, except a handful of countries, from August 6 to September 6. This marks the first time that PUBG Mobile will be available at 90 FPS on any smartphone.

OnePlus said in a press release that owners of the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T series, and OnePlus 8 series could access the game and play it in 90 FPS starting Thursday, August 6. All these devices have a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and up. Interestingly, the experience won't be available on the recently launched OnePlus Nord that has a refresh rate of 90Hz as well.

While the 90 FPS gameplay will be available across the globe, OnePlus said that the enhanced framerate won't be available for gamers in Japan, Korea, and Mainland China.

PUBG Mobile, where players are pitted against each other in a last-man-standing battle royale, needs gamers to quickly pan the screen to spot enemies. The 90 FPS experience is said to enhance the gameplay as it would make activities such as using a scope, running, and searching for other online players much smoother. This also means that gamers on the abovementioned OnePlus phones will have an edge over players on regular phones with slower framerate.

"OnePlus is very close with our community of tech enthusiasts, so we know that mobile gamers are looking for a more immersive and smoother experience. That's exactly what we are delivering with this exclusive 90 FPS experience with PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most downloaded mobile games," said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a statement.

PUBG Mobile, too, keeps adding features and gameplay updates to keep users engaged. Its latest beta version received the much-awaited Erangle 2.0 map on August 6. In another update, the game offered its first-ever upgradable player outfit with the new Golden Pharaoh X-Suit.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.