NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • PUBG 'Addiction' Sees Mumbai Teen Commit Suicide When Denied New Phone

PUBG 'Addiction' Sees Mumbai Teen Commit Suicide When Denied New Phone

, 05 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG 'Addiction' Sees Mumbai Teen Commit Suicide When Denied New Phone

PUBG Mobile was introduced early last year

Highlights

  • Teenager allegedly had an argument with his family over buying new phone
  • He wanted a high-end smartphone for playing PUBG Mobile
  • The youth's family refused to pay heed to his demand

An 18-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after he had an argument with his family members over buying a new mobile phone for playing PUBG Mobile. The teenager, who was a resident of Kurla's Nehru Nagar area of Mumbai, took the extreme step when he demanded that he wanted a high-end smartphone costing around Rs. 37,000 to play the online game. However, the youth's family refused to pay heed to his demand and argued that the boy will not be given a mobile phone, not more than Rs. 20,000, police said.

Feeling distraught, the teenager then took a rope and allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the kitchen of his residence.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway.

 

PUBG Mobile or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is a mobile online multiplayer game where about 100 players fight it out in 'battle royale' mode, where the sole survivor emerges victorious. It was originally introduced last year and has become a pop culture phenomenon with over 200 million downloads. According to Tencent, the developer of the game, PUBG has over 30 million active users. 

There have been calls to ban the game as it is "addictive" and there have been claims of links to poor results of students in exams.

Recently, an 11-year-old student filed a plea through his mother requesting the Mumbai High Court to ban PUBG Mobile as it "promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying".

Written with inputs from ANI

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Mobile
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 855 SoC in the Works, CEO Confirms
PS5 Could Ship With Backwards Compatibility Support, Sony Patent Hints
Pricee
PUBG 'Addiction' Sees Mumbai Teen Commit Suicide When Denied New Phone
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Smart Shoes in India
  2. Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9N, and Others Get Discounts During Flipkart Sale
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. PS4 and Xbox One Are at Their Lowest Prices Ever. Right Time to Buy?
  5. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  6. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 Bonus Challenge to Convert BC to UC: Report
  7. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  8. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  9. These Inbox Features May Arrive on Gmail for Android Soon
  10. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.