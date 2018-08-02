PUBG Mobile for Android and iOS has partnered with Mission: Impossible - Fallout for themed content from the movie to be present in the game. This includes new PUBG Mobile skins, parachutes, and even different in-game music. The PUBG Mobile Mission: Impossible - Fallout update is live now on both Android and iOS. If you're on version 0.7.0 of the game, the PUBG Mobile Mission: Impossible - Fallout update download size is 19MB on Android and 19.78MB on iOS. After updating, you will need to restart the game to see the new content.

"Nothing is impossible for PUBG Mobile, the world’s most popular mobile battle royale game – not even a partnership with an iconic movie franchise such as Mission: Impossible," said PUBG Mobile team General Manager Vincent Wang. "After only a few months on the market, we continue to build our player base for PUBG Mobile – now over 100 million strong – while growing our brand with innovative partnerships such as this special in-game event to appeal to a broad range of gamers worldwide."

PUBG Mobile Mission: Impossible - Fallout update patch notes

Mission: Impossible - Fallout Takeover: players will experience all-new background music and customisable parachutes themed to the film

Special in-Game rewards: players can exchange themed items for Mission: Impossible - Fallout outfits to use during the promotional campaign

All-New Challenges: players can compete in themed challenges for Team Rush, Survival and First-Person Perspective modes to earn various rewards

It's an interesting move from Tencent to partner a movie like this. Considering that Fortnite did something similar with Avengers: Infinity War, it was only a matter of time before the PUBG Mobile team found a suitable fit for the game with Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

For what it's worth we felt that Mission: Impossible - Fallout is one of the more entertaining action flicks of the year. You can check out our review in addition to the best - and worst movies in the series right here.

Thanks to being on Android (as well as iOS), PUBG Mobile dominates Asia and China according to data agency SensorTower, with the US making up only 30 percent of PUBG’s revenue. This makes Fortnite’s loss as PUBG’s gain. Particularly in markets that have no access to PCs, consoles, or iOS devices out of cost concerns or personal preference such as Asia where Android rules supreme.

Aside from being on Android, PUBG Mobile is no slouch when it comes to bringing new features to the game, receiving updates aplenty ranging from visual improvements, the Royale Pass (PUBG Mobile’s equivalent of the Fortnite Battle Pass) and even seasonal events. Plus, it’s exceedingly well optimised — to the point where the game run brilliantly even on low-end smartphones. Fortnite on iOS, while serviceable, doesn’t run as smooth as it could on anything that’s not the latest hardware from Apple.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.