Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • PUBG Mobile Could Launch in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Facebook Page Suggests

PUBG Mobile Could Launch in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Facebook Page Suggests

PUBG Mobile developers have not shared any official information on the relaunch for the game in India.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 May 2021 12:49 IST
PUBG Mobile Could Launch in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Facebook Page Suggests

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India will likely have the same mechanics as PUBG Mobile

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India could be the Indian version of the game
  • PUBG Mobile developers have not shared any official information

PUBG Mobile India may soon relaunch in the country as Battlegrounds Mobile India, as indicated by the company's official Facebook page, YouTube channel, and India website. After the battle royale game's ban in India in September last year, fans have been eagerly waiting for a relaunch and publisher Krafton has been working to bring it back to India. Now, there might be some development on that front as some changes have been observed on the company's social media account. Additionally, there was an alleged teaser trailer for the Indian version of PUBG Mobile as well that was deleted soon after being uploaded.

PUBG Mobile, along with 117 other apps, was banned in India in September last year. Since its release in 2018, the game had gathered a huge fan base and players were quite disheartened to hear the ban news. Ever since then, there have been attempts to bring the game back with some changes to cater to the Indian audience, but with no definite outcome. With that said, PUBG Mobile India's official Facebook page shows “@BattlegroundsMobileIN” suggesting that the game may relaunch as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Furthermore, there is another account on Facebook called Battlegrounds Mobile India which claims to be the official PUBG Mobile India account for the game but is not verified. It also has a banner photo showing the name of the game – Battlegrounds Mobile India along with “Coming Soon.” The page also links to PUBG Mobile India website which, again, only says “Coming Soon.”

Late last month, some PUBG Mobile India YouTube subscribers received notifications (1, 2) of a new 6-second teaser video uploaded to the official channel which was quickly removed. It reportedly had the title “All New PUBG MOBILE coming to India #1.”

It should be noted that PUBG Corporation or Krafton have not shared any information on the release of PUBG Mobile in India. The fate of the game is still a mystery but with the recent developments, PUBG Mobile fans could have something to look forward to.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Mobile, PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, PUBG Corporation
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple to Launch a Foldable iPhone With 8-Inch Flexible OLED Display in 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Could Launch in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Facebook Page Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Redmi Note 10S to Launch in India on May 13
  3. First Look at Marvel’s Eternals, Releasing in India Before the US
  4. Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  5. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  6. ‘No Longer Believe We Can Grow Together’, Tweet Melinda and Bill Gates
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  8. Shiny Satellites, Space Junk Blocking Our View of the Universe: Study
  9. Mi 11X Pro First Impressions: New Flagship Killer?
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out Update to Enable Larger Media Previews
#Latest Stories
  1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Release Dates Set for 2023
  2. What Did Hubble Space Telescope See on Your Birthday? Just Enter the Date to Find Out
  3. PUBG Mobile Could Launch in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Facebook Page Suggests
  4. Apple to Launch a Foldable iPhone With 8-Inch Flexible OLED Display in 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Black Panther 2 Is Titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain Marvel 2 Is Called The Marvels
  6. Google Pixel Phones Get May 2021 Android Security Patch With Important Fixes: Details Here
  7. Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Brings iOS 14.5.1, iPadOS 14.5.1, macOS Big Sur 11.3.1, watchOS 7.4.1 With Security Fixes for WebKit
  9. Eternals to Release in India Before the US. Here’s the First Look at New Marvel Movie
  10. Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce on Twitter, After 27 Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com