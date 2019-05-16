PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in the world, so much so that it was banned in some regions in India to thwart addiction amongst students. Developed by Tencent Games (Lightspeed and Quantum Studios), PUBG Mobile earlier this year announced it was introducing a new feature that will help promote a healthy gaming behaviour to ensure young players do not spend too much time on the game. While the feature was spotted in testing previously, PUBG Mobile is now officially rolling out the new 'Gameplay Management' system to encourage players to adopt a sustainable and more balanced mobile gaming experience.

The new Gameplay Management for PUBG Mobile has been deployed recently in certain areas including Asian and North African countries, including India, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Kuwait, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The new feature will roll out in other markets in stages until it is available globally.

This new system will help players to make informed time management choices when playing PUBG Mobile. The Gameplay Management system will be activated when a user logs in to the game for the first time, as they will need to enter their age to activate the service. Once it is activated, players under the age of 18 will have to acknowledge a gaming advisory before they can continue with the game. Also, the system is going to use notification pop-ups to remind players when to stop playing the game or when to take rest.

Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Department, Tencent Games, says, “PUBG Mobile is committed to being a responsible interactive entertainment provider. With experts worldwide examining the impacts of technology and video games on players of all ages, our team wants to ensure our community is equipped to make informed choices when it comes to PUBG Mobile. Today's announcement is a proactive step in ensuring that hundreds of millions of players worldwide can continue to enjoy PUBG Mobile in a sustainable manner.”

PUBG Mobile is also looking to launch initiatives that will educate players on the benefits of Gameplay Management system. The game company will also "assess user feedback and experience to adjust and enhance" the Gameplay Management system as it scales to global deployment.

Just in case you have been living under a rock, PUBG Mobile launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the most popular battle royale games available for the small screen. The objective of the game is to be the last person standing after 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and acquire their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies on the island and defeat every player in a battleground to become the last player standing. You can download PUBG Mobile for free on iOS via the App Store and on Android via Google Play. The game can also be downloaded directly from the company website.