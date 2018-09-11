PUBG Corporation on Tuesday announced the patch notes for latest update for PUBG Mobile on Android and iOS. This update brings the much-awaited new Sanhok map to users on both platforms, apart from several customisable pick-up settings, achievements, clans, anti-cheating measures, progress missions, Royale Pass, and more. Having previously announced that all servers of PUBG Mobile would be taken offline for maintenance after the update, Tencent has now confirmed that maintenance is complete and the server is back online for gamers to resume their PUBG matches.

The update will be available for users starting September 12. The new Sanhok map can be downloaded independently, and comes with new in-game weapons and vehicles. These include the new Flare Gun, an automatic rifle called QBZ, a shotgun attachment Duckbill, a 4-seater Muscle Car, and another 4-seater Bulletproof UAZ. The Sanhok map is one-fourth the size of Erangel or Miramar, but still features 100 players per match.

Here is the entire changelog of the PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 patch notes.

New Map: Sanhok Sanhok can be downloaded independently, so enter the game and get it right away to join your friends in the rainforest! It also comes with new weapons and vehicles: Flare Gun: a rare item that calls a super air drop if used within the Playzone, and a Bulletproof UAZ if used outside the Playzone. QBZ: an automatic rifle that fires 5.56mm rounds. Has both single shot and full-auto. Duckbill: an attachment for shotguns. Reduces vertical spread and increases horizontal spread. Muscle Car: 4 seats, and has both a hard-top and a convertible version. Bulletproof UAZ: 4 seats. Obtained from using the Flare Gun outside the Playzone. Customizable Pick-up Settings Pick-up quantities can now be specified in settings. Achievements Added more achievements. Now can be found under Missions. Clans Clan Perks: after getting specific items (through purchase or luck), the system will award a certain amount of UC for players to share it with other Clan members. New Clan titles can be equipped after purchase. Clan Rankings: now lists the most active Clans this week and this season. Anti-Cheating Measures Improved recognition of cheating plug-ins. Added Report buttons to Spectator Mode, Basic Information and Results. Dismantling Time-Limited Items Time-Limited items can now be dismantled to BP directly. Progress Missions Added a Collect All button to collect rewards of all completed missions. Royale Pass Added new mission types to make progression more fun. Lucky Air Drops Chance to get a mystery drop after a match. Contents are customized! Season Data Season page now shows all seasons played and relevant data such as season titles, the highest tier reached and more. Improvements Friends can now be deleted in batches. 3D models added to vehicle and airplane finish previews in the shop. Animation on the Season page has been optimized for certain device models. Accidental friendly fire will not be penalized. Chat system has been tuned. Items contains in air drops have been tuned.

Just last week, data from analytics platform App Ape showed that PUBG Mobile has crossed the three million downloads mark in the US, with about 1.7 million of those on Android. Last month, the game had crossed the 100 million downloads mark, showing that US is a rather insignificant factor in the game's success.