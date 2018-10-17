PUBG Mobile update 0.9.0 has a laundry list of changes including a night mode for the Erangel map, a new Spectator Mode, several Halloween-themed additions, a ‘movie’ picture style, improvements to weapons, vehicles, matchmaking, and performance, and new in-app purchases that include customisable outfits and a redesigned Royale Pass missions page. PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update a tentative release date of October 25.

In a document that was posted to the game’s official Discord channel, PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games said that the Erangel map will now “alternate between day and night randomly in Classic Mode”. Night Vision Goggles, new buildings, covers, and more trees are also coming to Erangel.

With the new Spectator Mode in PUBG Mobile, players will be able to watch opponents after they are killed. And with Halloween around the corner, Spawn Island has been given a themed makeover that includes pumpkins and candies, enemies killed by Hellfire-AKM will turn into scarecrows, and a spooky face will appear after a grenade goes off. The main menu will be updated with Halloween theme and background music as well.

Tencent Games is also adding a ‘movie’ picture style to PUBG Mobile settings, though it didn’t detail what that entails or looks like. Speaking of settings, players can now turn on a toggle that lets them quickly switch between scopes, adjust game brightness, or customise buttons for certain actions.

The new customisable outfits feature in in-app purchases will allow PUBG Mobile users to select colours and logos before purchasing, while the redesigned Royale Pass page makes it “more convenient to view the weekly missions and collect weekly mission rewards”.

Lastly, one of the performance improvements notes that it will resolve “lagging issues when players encounter other players from afar”, which some players believe might be a fix for the render lag that many complained with PUBG Mobile update 0.8.0.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.