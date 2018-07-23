NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 Update to Bring War Mode to Android and iOS

, 23 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 Update to Bring War Mode to Android and iOS

Highlights

  • War Mode is PUBG Mobile's version of team deathmatch
  • It will be added with the game's next update
  • UI improvements are expected too

Another week, another PUBG Mobile update. This time PUBG Mobile publisher Tencent is teasing War Mode. As a part of the PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update, War Mode will be brought into the game. For the uninitiated, War Mode is the PUBG equivalent of team deathmatch. While regular PUBG matches are of the battle royale variety, War Mode pits two teams against each other with the objective of getting as many kills as needed. At the moment there's no concrete date as to when the PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update goes live. Though with the official PUBG Mobile account talking it up, it would probably be sooner rather than later. While there's no patch notes for what to expect for Wester audiences, here's what the 0.7.0  PUBG Mobile update brought to those currently in the PUBG Mobile Android beta.

PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update patch notes

  • Arcade Mode - War - A new, faster-paced variation of Arcade mode.
  • New Weapon - Added the SLR Sniper Rifle.
  • Portable Closet - Players can now put outfits in their Portable Closets and instantly change clothes during combat.

The new version also overhauls the main menu design, making tools like game mode, map, viewfinder, and others more accessible.

Previously Tencent added the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass to the game with the 0.6.0 update. An additional tier, referred to as Elite Royale Pass has also been included. With the Royale Pass you can complete daily and weekly missions to earn additional crates and if you can't commit that much time to PUBG, you can pay to unlock rewards directly. PUBG Mobile 0.6.0 update download size is 1.7GB on iOS. Other additions to the game include first person perspective (FPP), weapon finishes, new character profiles. emotes, and user interface improvements.

PUBG Mobile competes heavily with Fortnite, a game made by Epic Games. While PUBG is available on iOS and Android, Fortnite is only available on iOS for now. However, a recent report suggests that Fortnite rakes in five times the revenue when compared to PUBG Mobile on Android and iOS combined. This is despite Fortnite only having about half the downloads when compared to PUBG Mobile.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, PUBG, Tencent, PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update, PUBG Mobile War mode, iOS, Android
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Tecno Camon iTwin With 18:9, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Moto G6
PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 Update to Bring War Mode to Android and iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite July 24 Launch: Everything That We Know So Far
  2. Best Bluetooth Earphones and Headphones You Can Buy in India
  3. Samsung Says Sold Over 2 Million Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6 Units in India
  4. Nokia X5 Launched, Jio Phone Exchange Offer Goes Live, and More This Week
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Deepsea Blue Variant, New S Pen Features Leaked
  6. BlackBerry KEY2 With QWERTY Keypad, Dual Cameras Launched in India
  7. BSNL Revises FTTH Broadband Plans to Take on Jio GigaFiber
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 Update to Bring War Mode to Android and iOS
  9. Jio Phone Exchange Offer: Buyers Must Pay Rs. 1,095 Instead of Rs. 501
  10. GST Rate Cut: Small Televisions, Lithium Ion Batteries to Become Cheaper
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.