PUBG Mobile has been banned in India by the government on the grounds that the app is a threat to national sovereignty and integrity. The ban was announced late on Wednesday, and aside from PUBG Mobile, another 117 apps were also banned, including Alipay, Arena of Valor, Knives Out, and PUBG Mobile Lite. This is a ban that has been developing for some time now, after the government first banned 59 apps in June, and then later in July, included PUBG Mobile on a list of apps to be considered for ban.
Now that it has been banned by the government, people are looking to find alternatives to the game. However, this is not the first controversy that has rocked PUBG Mobile. The hugely popular game has faced bans and controversies before in India, with multiple government officials calling it out as being harmful for the education of students. Here's a look back at some of the big challenges that the game has faced in India in the past.
Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.
