Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Pre Installed Android Apps Can Be a Privacy Nightmare, Study Finds

Pre-Installed Android Apps Can Be a Privacy Nightmare, Study Finds

, 26 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Pre-Installed Android Apps Can Be a Privacy Nightmare, Study Finds

Highlights

  • Personal information collected by pre-installed apps is expansive
  • Android enables device makers to customise the operating system
  • Study found the setup posed a potential threat to users' privacy

An independent study lead by an academic group in Spain has shown that what personal information can be collected by pre-installed programmes on new Android mobile devices is expansive and faces little oversight.

The investigation by the public Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, IMDEA Networks Institute and Stony Brook University looked at apps pre-installed on Android devices from 2,748 users, spanning 1,742 unique devices from 214 vendors across 130 countries.

The study did not look at whether the EU's General Data Protection Regulation laws would bring greater oversight to pre-installed apps on Android devices.

Though Alphabet's Google owns Android, its open-source nature enables device makers to customise the operating system and package other apps with the operating system before delivering them to users.

The study found the setup posed a potential threat to users' privacy and security because the pre-installed apps request access to data that similar apps distributed through Google's Play app store cannot reach.

Pre-installed apps often cannot be uninstalled, and Google may not be performing as rigorous security checks of them as it does for app store versions, the researchers found.

"There is a lack of regulation and transparency and no one seems to be monitoring what these stakeholders and apps do," said co-author of the study Juan Tapiador.  

Google said it provides tools to equipment manufacturers which helps them make sure their software does not violate Google's privacy and security standards.

"We also provide our partners with clear policies regarding the safety of pre-installed apps, and regularly give them information about potentially dangerous pre-loads we've identified," a Google spokesperson said.

Pre-installed apps recently have drawn increased scrutiny. A US Department of Justice criminal probe into Facebook, which worked with hardware makers to ensure its app would be on users' devices, is examining those partnerships, the New York Times reported last week.

The authors of the study noted their paper did not focus on any software developers in particular but was a rather a study in the lack of regulation and transparency that surrounded pre-installed apps found on new devices.

Facebook, which has said it is cooperating with multiple government investigations into its handling of users' private data, said partnering with mobile operators and device manufacturers on pre-installations immediately give users the best experience on its social network.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android
NASA Scraps All-Women Spacewalk for Lack of Well-Fitting Suits
Smart TV
Pre-Installed Android Apps Can Be a Privacy Nightmare, Study Finds
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V15
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X71 aka Nokia 8.1 Plus With Hole-Punch Display to Launch on April 2
  2. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  4. WhatsApp's New Forwarding Features Spotted, Short Link Comes to iPhone
  5. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
  6. Samsung Galaxy A70 With 'On-Screen' Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY, TUF Gaming FX705DY Laptops Launched in India
  9. Apple Introduces Apple Card, Its Own Credit Card With Cash Back and More
  10. Huawei Enjoy 9S With Triple Rear Camera, Kirin 710 SoC Launched in China
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.