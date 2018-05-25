Adult entertainment site PornHub has launched its own VPN service with free and unlimited bandwidth. Aptly named VPNhub, the virtual private network is meant to encrypt and secure data connections to protect users' personal information. It essentially keeps your browsing data confidential and makes it easier to bypass censors. The new VPN service works on smartphones as well as on desktops.

PornHub's VPNhub is available for download on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS devices. Notably, the mobile apps offer a free ad-supported version with unlimited bandwidth. Also, the VPN encrypts information that users send across the Internet, essentially meaning that the tool can cover tracks when users watch or browse PornHub's content.

"A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a private network you can connect to over a regular Internet connection. When you connect to a VPN, all the data you send and receive becomes encrypted, protecting your privacy online. Another benefit of a VPN is that your virtual location can be modified, which can allow you to access geographically restricted content," PornHub said in a statement, describing its service.

The VPN service will be available in several countries, but it will be banned from countries the US does not do business with, such as Myanmar, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, and Syria. Pornhub says that it has "had reports that our VPN might be blocked in" countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and China.

Naturally, there is a premium option called VPNhub Premium and it is available in India. It is priced at Rs. 720 per month or Rs. 3,950 per year and you will not get any ads and will have faster connections. Notably, the site is providing a free 7-day trial. If you choose to create a VPNhub account after your purchase, then you can use your VPNhub Premium subscription on up to 3 devices, including iPhone, iPad, Android phones, and Android tablets. Notably, the Windows version and macOS desktop version are only for premium subscribers.

To use VPNhub, open it and tap on the lock icons in the middle of the screen. You will be virtually connected to the location of the server of your choosing and your data will be encrypted, PornHub says. You can then open your browser of choice and surf the Web securely.

In a quick testing by Gadgets 360, we found VPNhub to work as mentioned, as it successfully hid the IP address and enables access to sites blocked in the country. It is worth noting that users will be restricted to a US-based proxy, meaning as of now you cannot choose nodes globally.