Pokemon Go Banning Some Xiaomi Phone Users, Niantic Says Investigating Issue

Users running MIUI 10.3.1.0 and MIUI 10.3.2.0 Global Stable ROM on the Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 6, and Redmi Note 7 are majorly being banned from Pokemon Go.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 11:06 IST
Pokemon Go is reportedly imposing account strikes for six days and suspensions for 30 days

Pokemon Go is reportedly imposing account strikes for six days and suspensions for 30 days

Many Xiaomi phone users are outraged over mysterious bans that have restricted them from playing Pokemon Go. The affected users have largely reported on various social media channels that they're facing account suspensions as well as permanent closures of their accounts on the Pokemon Go game for no valid reason. Developer and publisher Niantic is currently investigating the reports it received from the users. However, Xiaomi is yet to make any formal announcement on the issue. It appears that there are some conflicts between Xiaomi's latest MIUI build and anti-cheating measures of the game that are resulting in the bans.

Users running MIUI 10.3.1.0 and MIUI 10.3.2.0 Global Stable ROM on the Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 6, and Redmi Note 7 are majorly reporting that they've been banned from Pokemon Go.

"It's very sad that players have to lose their Pokemon Go accounts because of errors in the system. I'm so disappointed," one of the affected users posted on Reddit.

The game initially imposes a six-day account strike, though some users report that their accounts have been suspended for 30 days.

Niantic earlier this month acknowledged the receipt of user reports highlighting the bans and mentioned that its systems are flagging them while using Xiaomi's GameTurbo feature. In a new statement, the company has announced that it is still investigating the issue.

"As an update to our investigation into players using Xiaomi devices, we are continuing to investigate these reports, and revising punishments and Strike counts where appropriate. Thank you for your patience," the company said in the statement posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, some of the users who have been banned from Pokemon Go are raising their voices on Twitter using hashtag #NianticStopBanXiaomi.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, hasn't yet made a public statement pertaining to the issue. However, we've reached out to the company to get clarity on the matter and will update this space when we hear back.

Pokemon Go Banning Some Xiaomi Phone Users, Niantic Says Investigating Issue
