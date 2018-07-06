NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pokemon Go Gets Special Pikachu, Celebi for Second Anniversary

 
, 06 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Pokemon Go Gets Special Pikachu, Celebi for Second Anniversary

Highlights

  • Pokemon Go launched July 6, 2016
  • More Pikachu throughout this month
  • Celebi will soon join Mew in Special Research

Niantic is celebrating the second anniversary of its augmented reality title Pokemon Go with a heavier sprinkling of Pikachu and a reveal of Mythical Pokemon Celebi.

In a blog post on Thursday, the Pokemon Go developer announced that Pikachu and its less-evolved form Pichu would "appear more frequently" starting Friday, July 6 until the end of the month i.e. Tuesday, July 31.

Through July, Pikachu would also be available in a special 'Summer Style' that involves a straw hat and sunglasses, seen above. It's basically beach Pikachu, minus a drink in a cocktail glass since Pokemon are usually for children, you know.

Moreover, Pokemon Go players with a gold Pikachu Fan medal will have the option to purchase Pikachu Fan Avatar items, which include a t-shirt and Pikachu ears.

This isn't the first time a customised Pikachu has been made available to players. On its first anniversary, Pikachu donned Ash Ketchum's signature cap, after a party hat for Pokemon Day in February last year and was followed by a Santa hat during the US holiday season.

As part of the Pokemon Go second anniversary celebrations, Niantic also announced that Mythical Pokemon Celebi will be "available globally in the near future" through the in-app Special Research feature.

Celebi will be the second Mythical Pokemon introduced to Pokemon Go, following Mew, which was announced in March and rolled out in April.

Earlier this week, Niantic announced a new Safari Zone event in Yokosuka, Japan. It will take place from Wednesday, August 29 to Sunday, September 2.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pokemon, Pokemon Go, Niantic
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Belkin Pocket Power 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh Power Banks Launched in India
Mi Phones
Pokemon Go Gets Special Pikachu, Celebi for Second Anniversary
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 First Alleged Rear Camera Sample Leaked
  3. After Jio Phone Announcement, Nokia 8810 4G Teased to Get WhatsApp Support
  4. Asphalt 9: Legends Now Up for Pre-Registration on Google Play
  5. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 Rollout Begins for Compatible Xiaomi Phones
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale Today at 12pm
  7. OnePlus 6 Available With Rs. 2,000 Discount on Amazon India
  8. Jio Phone 2, Jio GigaFiber, and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM 2018
  9. Samsung Launches Galaxy Jean, a Rebranded Galaxy A6+
  10. Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.