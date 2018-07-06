Pokemon Go Gets Special Pikachu, Celebi for Second Anniversary

Niantic is celebrating the second anniversary of its augmented reality title Pokemon Go with a heavier sprinkling of Pikachu and a reveal of Mythical Pokemon Celebi.

In a blog post on Thursday, the Pokemon Go developer announced that Pikachu and its less-evolved form Pichu would "appear more frequently" starting Friday, July 6 until the end of the month i.e. Tuesday, July 31.

Through July, Pikachu would also be available in a special 'Summer Style' that involves a straw hat and sunglasses, seen above. It's basically beach Pikachu, minus a drink in a cocktail glass since Pokemon are usually for children, you know.

Moreover, Pokemon Go players with a gold Pikachu Fan medal will have the option to purchase Pikachu Fan Avatar items, which include a t-shirt and Pikachu ears.

This isn't the first time a customised Pikachu has been made available to players. On its first anniversary, Pikachu donned Ash Ketchum's signature cap, after a party hat for Pokemon Day in February last year and was followed by a Santa hat during the US holiday season.

As part of the Pokemon Go second anniversary celebrations, Niantic also announced that Mythical Pokemon Celebi will be "available globally in the near future" through the in-app Special Research feature.

Celebi will be the second Mythical Pokemon introduced to Pokemon Go, following Mew, which was announced in March and rolled out in April.

Earlier this week, Niantic announced a new Safari Zone event in Yokosuka, Japan. It will take place from Wednesday, August 29 to Sunday, September 2.

