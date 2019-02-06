Technology news
  Pokemon Go Lunar New Year Event Brings Double XP, Shiny Spoink, Lucky Pokemon, and More

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year Event Brings Double XP, Shiny Spoink, Lucky Pokemon, and More

06 February 2019
Pokemon Go Lunar New Year Event Brings Double XP, Shiny Spoink, Lucky Pokemon, and More

Pokemon Go's Lunar New Year event ends on February 14, at 2.30am IST

Highlights

  • Pokemon Go’s Lunar New Year event has begun
  • There’s a greater chance of catching Shiny Spoink
  • You also get double the rewards for catching and evolving Pokemon

The Chinese New Year has begun both in real life and in Pokemon Go — the augmented reality game developed Niantic, which is backed by Google, Nintendo, and The Pokemon Company. Certain types of Pokemon will now spawn more often in Pokemon Go. We're entering the Year of the Pig according to the Chinese calendar and that has its effect in Pokemon Go as well. The Lunar New Year event in Pokemon Go means that you will be able to catch 12 Pokemon in the wild. One of these is Spoink, the Pokemon that looks like a pig, and the developers say that there's a greater chance of encountering a Shiny Spoink in the wild too.

Shiny Pokemon are just like normal Pokemon, except that they have a different colour. Catching these is difficult because Shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare. During the Lunar New Year event in Pokemon Go you can catch more of the following Pokemon: Spoink, Rattata Miltank, Electabuzz, Buneary, Dratini, Ponyta, Mareep, Mankey, Poochyena, Ekans, and Torchic.

Eagle-eyed Pokemon Go players would've spotted that these Pokemon correspond to the 12 animals in the Chinese Zodiac. Since we're entering the Year of the Pig according to the Chinese calendar, Spoink is the Pokemon that's in the spotlight during the Lunar New Year Event in Pokemon Go.

You will also earn twice the amount of XP for catching and evolving Pokemon during the Lunar New Year Event in Pokemon Go. You'll also have a greater chance of your Pokemon becoming a Lucky Pokemon when you trade it. The Lunar New Year event in Pokemon Go lasts till 1pm PST on February 13, which is 2.30am IST on February 14.

Comments

Further reading: Pokemon, Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Lunar New Year Event Brings Double XP, Shiny Spoink, Lucky Pokemon, and More
