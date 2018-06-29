Pokemon Go Isn't Dead, It Apparently Made $104 Million in May

Pokemon Go is far from dead. The game generated $104 million in revenue in May, which is up 174 percent year-over-year. In terms of player base, it's been at its highest since the game's launch in 2016 according to research firm SuperData. This comes in a week where Pokemon Go creator Niantic Labs announced that it was planning to sell its technology called Real World Platform to other game studios. So far, Pokemon Go has been the biggest hit for the augmented reality space, with its digital characters superimposed on real world environments.

Furthermore, Pokemon Go was the fourth highest-earning mobile title globally behind Honor of Kings aka Arena of Valor, QQ Speed (a Chinese kart racer), and Fantasy Westward Journey (a Chinese mobile MMORPG), making Pokemon Go the only non-Chinese made game in the top 5, with number five being PUBG clone Knives Out.

Previously, Niantic began gradual rollout of the new features – trading, friends, and gifts – for Pokemon Go. A gradual rollout of a new feature is standard practice in the gaming industry, since it puts less stress on the servers and allows Niantic to deal with any issues that crop up.

Pokemon Go's success spawned two Nintendo Switch Pokemon games. Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee out on November 16 as well as a new peripheral known as the Poke Ball Plus. Nintendo revealed the Poke Ball Plus release date is the same day as the games. It can also be used with Pokemon Go.

In terms of specifications, it houses a 220mAh battery and charges via USB Type-C. Nintendo claims the Poke Ball Plus can be charged using the Nintendo Switch AC adapter and the battery lasts around three hours on a single charge.

