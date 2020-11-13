Technology News
  • Pokemon Go Adds Home Connectivity to Send Creatures to Pokemon Sword, Shield on Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Go Adds Home Connectivity to Send Creatures to Pokemon Sword, Shield on Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Go player scan make a one-way transfer of their collected Pokemon to the cloud-based service – Pokemon Home.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 November 2020 13:34 IST
Photo Credit: Reddit/ Frocharocha

Pokemon Go players will have to meet certain criteria to make transfers possible

Highlights
  • Pokemon Go players can send Pokemon to Pokemon Home
  • They can then be used in Pokemon Sword and Shield on the Switch
  • Go Transporter is used to send Pokemon from Go to Home

Pokemon Go players will now be able to transfer their Pokemon creatures to another game with Pokemon Home connectivity. The feature allows players to send the Pokemon they have collected in the highly popular mobile AR game to the cloud-based service – Pokemon Home – that connects with other Pokemon games. Essentially, players can send their creatures to Pokemon Home on the Nintendo Switch, from where they can be used in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. However, it is a one-way transfer and you won't be able to get your Pokemon back.

As described on the official Pokemon support page, Pokemon Go and Pokemon Home can be linked together. Players will need the mobile version and the Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Home, both of which need to be linked to the same Nintendo account, in order to transfer creatures to Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield on the Switch. Also, you will need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to transfer Pokemon.

Transferring Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home is done using the Go Transporter in the game that uses Transporter Energy. This means you will have to wait for the Go Transporter to fully recharge over time and then start transferring Pokemon. Each Pokemon, depending on the class, costs energy to transfer. As per a Reddit post in TheSilphRoad subreddit, transferring a normal Pokemon costs 10 energy, a normal Shiny Pokemon costs 1,990 energy, a legendary base Pokemon costs 1,000 while a legendary Shiny one costs 9,000 energy.

The Go Transporter can store up to 10,000 energy at once and players need to be at level 40 to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home.

Once you have transferred the Pokemon you like to Pokemon Home, they can now be transferred from Pokemon Home to Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield. However, the species needs to have been registered in your Pokedex. Also, this is a one-way transfer and once the Pokemon has been sent to Pokemon Home, they cannot be returned to Pokemon Go.

To start transferring Pokemon, tap on the Poke Ball in Pokemon Go, select Settings, select Pokemon Home, Sign in with your Nintendo account to link your Pokemon Go app with it. Next, select Send Pokemon, check the Go Transporter energy, select the Pokemon you want to transfer, and tap on Next. Once you've made sure everything is as it should be, hit Transfer. Once done, you can head to the mobile or Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Home to receive them.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Pokemon, Pokemon Go, Pokemon Home, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Go Transporter, Pokemon Sword and Shield
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Lenovo, Apple Lead PC Segment in Q3, Chromebooks Were Bestsellers: Canalys

