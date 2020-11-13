Pokemon Go players will now be able to transfer their Pokemon creatures to another game with Pokemon Home connectivity. The feature allows players to send the Pokemon they have collected in the highly popular mobile AR game to the cloud-based service – Pokemon Home – that connects with other Pokemon games. Essentially, players can send their creatures to Pokemon Home on the Nintendo Switch, from where they can be used in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. However, it is a one-way transfer and you won't be able to get your Pokemon back.

As described on the official Pokemon support page, Pokemon Go and Pokemon Home can be linked together. Players will need the mobile version and the Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Home, both of which need to be linked to the same Nintendo account, in order to transfer creatures to Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield on the Switch. Also, you will need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to transfer Pokemon.

Transferring Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home is done using the Go Transporter in the game that uses Transporter Energy. This means you will have to wait for the Go Transporter to fully recharge over time and then start transferring Pokemon. Each Pokemon, depending on the class, costs energy to transfer. As per a Reddit post in TheSilphRoad subreddit, transferring a normal Pokemon costs 10 energy, a normal Shiny Pokemon costs 1,990 energy, a legendary base Pokemon costs 1,000 while a legendary Shiny one costs 9,000 energy.

The Go Transporter can store up to 10,000 energy at once and players need to be at level 40 to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home.

Once you have transferred the Pokemon you like to Pokemon Home, they can now be transferred from Pokemon Home to Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield. However, the species needs to have been registered in your Pokedex. Also, this is a one-way transfer and once the Pokemon has been sent to Pokemon Home, they cannot be returned to Pokemon Go.

To start transferring Pokemon, tap on the Poke Ball in Pokemon Go, select Settings, select Pokemon Home, Sign in with your Nintendo account to link your Pokemon Go app with it. Next, select Send Pokemon, check the Go Transporter energy, select the Pokemon you want to transfer, and tap on Next. Once you've made sure everything is as it should be, hit Transfer. Once done, you can head to the mobile or Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Home to receive them.

