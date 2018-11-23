The final Pokemon Go Community Day event for 2018 will bring back every featured Pokemon species that appeared earlier in the year and will last for over two days: from 2:30am IST on December 1 to 12:30pm IST on December 3. It's meant to run across the weekend but since Community Days happen at the same time globally — the December one runs from 1pm PST on November 30 to 11pm PST on December 2 — it will go on till Monday afternoon here in India.

Eleven returning featured Pokemon from previous Pokemon Go Community Days include Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mareep, Larvitar, and Beldum, all of whom will appear more frequently in the wild. Their respective special moves will also return.

Niantic is also offering special bonuses — double catch XP, double catch Stardust, half Egg hatch distance, and 3-hour Lures — during the December Community Day, which will be available just for three hours during the event. For Pokemon Go players in India, that runs from 3:30pm IST on December 1 to 6:30pm IST later the same day. You can find additional times and details below.

Pokemon Go Community Day — December

Start date and time: December 1, 2:30am IST

End date and time: December 3, 12:30pm IST

Featured Pokemon and special moves

Bulbasaur: Frenzy Plant

Charmander: Blast Burn

Squirtle: Hydro Cannon

Pikachu: Surf

Eevee: Last Resort

Dratini: Draco Meteor

Chikorita: Frenzy Plant

Cyndaquil: Blast Burn

Mareep: Dragon Pulse

Larvitar: Smack Down

Beldum: Meteor Mash

Pokemon Go Community Day — December bonuses

Start and end time (India): December 1, 3:30pm-6:30pm IST

Start and end time (US): December 1, 11am-2pm PST

Start and end time (Europe): December 1, 10am-1pm UTC

