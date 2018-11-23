NDTV Gadgets360.com
Pokemon Go December Community Day Dates, Time, Pokemon, Bonuses Revealed

, 23 November 2018
Highlights

  • All 11 featured Pokemon return for December event
  • Community Day runs from December 1-3
  • Special bonuses just for three hours

The final Pokemon Go Community Day event for 2018 will bring back every featured Pokemon species that appeared earlier in the year and will last for over two days: from 2:30am IST on December 1 to 12:30pm IST on December 3. It's meant to run across the weekend but since Community Days happen at the same time globally — the December one runs from 1pm PST on November 30 to 11pm PST on December 2 — it will go on till Monday afternoon here in India.

Eleven returning featured Pokemon from previous Pokemon Go Community Days include Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mareep, Larvitar, and Beldum, all of whom will appear more frequently in the wild. Their respective special moves will also return.

Niantic is also offering special bonuses — double catch XP, double catch Stardust, half Egg hatch distance, and 3-hour Lures — during the December Community Day, which will be available just for three hours during the event. For Pokemon Go players in India, that runs from 3:30pm IST on December 1 to 6:30pm IST later the same day. You can find additional times and details below.

Pokemon Go Community Day — December

  • Start date and time: December 1, 2:30am IST
  • End date and time: December 3, 12:30pm IST
  • Bulbasaur: Frenzy Plant
  • Charmander: Blast Burn
  • Squirtle: Hydro Cannon
  • Pikachu: Surf
  • Eevee: Last Resort
  • Dratini: Draco Meteor
  • Chikorita: Frenzy Plant
  • Cyndaquil: Blast Burn
  • Mareep: Dragon Pulse
  • Larvitar: Smack Down
  • Beldum: Meteor Mash

Pokemon Go Community Day — December bonuses

  • Start and end time (India): December 1, 3:30pm-6:30pm IST
  • Start and end time (US): December 1, 11am-2pm PST
  • Start and end time (Europe): December 1, 10am-1pm UTC

Comments

Pokemon Go, Niantic
