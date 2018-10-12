Pokemon Go AR+ Mode Launched for Android Smartphones With ARCore Support

Niantic's popular Pokemon Go game now has a new AR+ mode in Android. This allows users to experience the game with new AR features, and interact a little more with Pokemon in a real-world environment. The Pokemon Go AR+ mode works only if the ARCore app is downloaded from Google Play. It works only on smartphones that support ARCore, and if your device doesn't support it, then you will not be able to view the new experience. To recall, Pokemon Go AR+ mode was launched for iOS 11 devices, featuring Apple's ARKit framework, back in December last year. This launch for Android marks the first release for the Google-helmed platform.

Pokémon Go AR+ makes the Pokemon more interactive to the environment. It scales in different sizes based on how nearby the user is, and it will also be able to notice your movement and react to it. The Pokemon Go AR+ mode keeps the Pokemon fixed to a point in the real-world environment, and users can walk toward or around the Pokemon. It allows the user to get close to the Pokemon before throwing the Poke Ball to make the catch easier, and even increasing chances of earning Expert Handler bonus.

"Pokémon Go AR+ requires ARCore to be downloaded from the Google Play Store, so you should check first to see if your device is supported. Once downloaded, Pokémon Go AR+ offers the opportunity to have a unique AR experience when encountering Pokémon. As you walk up to a Pokémon, it scales in size and will notice your movement! Get up close before you throw your Poké Ball to make the Pokémon easier to catch, and even earn an Expert Handler bonus!! Or you can tap the camera icon to take a photo of your subject in the environment around you," Niantic notes on its blog.

The Pokemon Go AR+ mode will automatically show up as an option to toggle on every time a compatible Pokemon shows up, and alternatively, the AR+ mode can be enabled in the Settings menu as well. Recently, it was also reported that Pokemon Go might soon see a new generation of Pokemon in "Gen 4" from the region called Sinnoh.