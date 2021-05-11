Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Pok Pok Playroom Is the New Game — for Kids — From Alto’s Odyssey Makers

Pok Pok Playroom Is the New Game — for Kids — From Alto’s Odyssey Makers

Coming May 20 to iPhone and iPad.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 11 May 2021 19:02 IST
Pok Pok Playroom Is the New Game — for Kids — From Alto’s Odyssey Makers

Photo Credit: Pok Pok/Snowman

Pok Pok Playroom

Highlights
  • Pok Pok Playroom designed for kids aged two to six
  • Requires a subscription to play: $4 monthly, $30 yearly
  • Snowman establishing new studio Pok Pok alongside

Say hello to Pok Pok Playroom — a new game from Alto's Odyssey developer Snowman. On Tuesday, the Toronto-headquartered indie developer announced Pok Pok Playroom, a virtual playroom designed for children aged 2–6 that offers “a collection of toys handcrafted to spark imagination, creativity and learning through open-ended play.” Snowman claims that the toys in Pok Pok Playroom will grow up with your kids, showcasing new sides and more ways to play as they become more curious. Pok Pok Playroom is out May 20 on iPhone and iPad — and it will be subscription-based at $3.99 (~Rs. 290) a month or $29.99 (~Rs. 2,200) a year after a 14-day free trial.

What do you get for that recurring investment? The toys in Pok Pok Playroom will be updated and new toys will be added regularly, with the team promising that there will “always be something new to explore”. And while parents might argue that kids can be kept entertained for free with YouTube videos, Pok Pok Playroom is trying to offer something very different. It stresses hand-drawn animation, gentle sounds, and peaceful playtime, and the need to captivate kids without “over-stimulating them”. In a world where everything is designed to do the polar opposite, that seems like a bold bet. Instead of passive consumption, Pok Pok Playroom wants kids to use their imagination.

To craft Pok Pok Playroom, the developers worked with educators of all kinds — including school teachers, occupational therapists, sensory experts, and early childhood instructors. While Pok Pok Playroom is designed for kids' playtime, it also aims to very much offer a learning experience alongside. Pok Pok Playroom comes with built-in quick questions that parents and caregivers can ask their little ones during playtime — think of them as learning prompts. It's clear that Snowman has bigger ambitions here, which is why Pok Pok Playroom will be published by Snowman's new studio label Pok Pok, which was incubated at the Canadian studio before branching out.

In its announcement, Pok Pok said that its team consists of “toymakers in a digital age” whose mission is to “help raise and inspire the next generation of creative thinkers”. That's again, a huge ask, especially when many parents are content keeping their children occupied by handing them an iPad and opening the YouTube Kids app. Will those parents consider paying over Rs. 2,000/ $30 annually for a single app that might make better use of their time — and not turn them into dopamine-fuelled digital addicts? Maybe Pok Pok believes there's enough parents who do care about that sort of thing.

Snowman has been expanding ever since its dual success with Alto's Adventure and its sequel Alto's Odyssey gave it renown among the gaming community and won it many fans for its chill, relaxed gameplay. When Apple Arcade debuted, it helped California-based The Game Band deliver Where Cards Fall (coming soon to PC and Nintendo Switch), and Oslo-based Agens in bringing endless skateboarding title Skate City (recently released on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One).

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pok Pok Playroom, Pok Pok, Snowman, Kids, Children
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
India Uses Video Conferencing Most for Education and Social Gatherings: Zoom Study
Acer Predator Triton 300, Predator Helios 300, Nitro 5 Get Updated With 11th-Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs
Pok Pok Playroom Is the New Game — for Kids — From Alto’s Odyssey Makers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Unveils New ROG Laptops WIth 11th-Gen Intel Core H-Series Chips
  2. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
  3. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  4. Google Starts Showing COVID-19 Vaccine, Hospital Beds, Oxygen Updates in India
  5. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ Specifications Surface Online
  6. Why India Celebrates May 11 as National Technology Day
  7. Carl Pei’s Nothing Is Launching Ear 1 TWS Earbuds in June
  8. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  9. Oppo Launches Its Online Store in India With Introductory Offers
  10. Redmi Note 10S Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch on May 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant Could Be Soon Summoned With Power Button in Android Phones
  2. Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro Gaming Laptops Refreshed With 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs
  3. Acer Predator Triton 300, Predator Helios 300, Nitro 5 Get Updated With 11th-Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs
  4. Pok Pok Playroom Is the New Game — for Kids — From Alto’s Odyssey Makers
  5. India Uses Video Conferencing Most for Education and Social Gatherings: Zoom Study
  6. Nokia’s Android 11 Rollout May Get Delayed as Company Pulls Roadmap Announcement Tweet: Report
  7. Mi FlipBuds Pro With Active Noise Reduction, Stem Design to Be Launched by Xiaomi on May 13
  8. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, ROG Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptops With 11th-Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors Announced
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Gaming GPUs for Laptops Launched
  10. Realme C20A With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com