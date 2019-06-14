Technology News
  Poco Launcher 2.0 Now Available in Beta With Cleaner Look, Smoother Performance

Poco Launcher 2.0 Now Available in Beta With Cleaner Look, Smoother Performance

Poco Launcher 2.0 adds new customisation options.

14 June 2019
Poco Launcher 2.0 Now Available in Beta With Cleaner Look, Smoother Performance

There is no word on when Poco Launcher 2.0 stable version will be released

Highlights
  • Poco Launcher originally debuted on Poco F1
  • It was later released for all Android devices via Google Play
  • Poco Launcher 2.0 will bring support semi-transparent backgrounds

Xiaomi has revealed that it is getting ready to release a new version of its Poco Launcher. Set to be called Poco Launcher 2.0, the new version is now available as a beta via Google Play Store beta programme. The Poco Launcher 2.0 brings a cleaner look, overall smoother performance, semi-transparent backgrounds, and more. Poco Launcher originally started out as the default launcher for the Poco F1 smartphone but it has since been released with support for all Android phones.

MIUI ROM team announced the impending arrival of the Poco Launcher 2.0 on Twitter earlier today. The tweet doesn't mention when exactly the stable version of the homescreen replacement app will be released in the Google Play, but if you don't want to wait, you can sign up for the beta version of the app and test it before the actual launch. At the time of writing, the beta programme was full, so you will have to wait for someone to leave the programme to test the Poco Launcher 2.0.

The exact changelog of the Poco Launcher 2.0 isn't available right now, but the announcement tweet included a video, which has given us a brief look at what we can expect from the new launcher.

According to the MIUI team, the Poco Launcher 2.0 is cleaner, smoother, and comes with the support for semi-transparent backgrounds. The launcher settings will now allow you to change the transparency of the launcher. The company is also adding more customisation options, including a new way to add more apps to a particular app group and ability to manage app groups via settings.

To recall, Poco Launcher was introduced alongside Poco F1 smartphone in August last year. It later made its debut in the Google Play Store. The launcher has been decently popular among Xiaomi fans and it has surpassed 5 million installs since its availability.

The launcher's stable version last received an update in May, which fixed an issue that led to auto repeating clear icon on main screen.

Comments

Further reading: Poco Launcher 2, Poco Launcher, Poco F1, Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Honor Smartphones
Poco Launcher 2.0 Now Available in Beta With Cleaner Look, Smoother Performance
