Technology News
loading

PM Modi Appreciates Student Idea at Singapore-India Hackathon

The idea given by the students involves the monitoring of people sitting through an activity and helps to detect who is paying attention and who is not.

By | Updated: 30 September 2019 18:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PM Modi Appreciates Student Idea at Singapore-India Hackathon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while congratulating the winners of Singapore-India Hackathon in Chennai appreciated an idea given by the students and said that he would discuss the idea with the Speaker as it would help in Parliament.

The idea given by the students involves the monitoring of people sitting through an activity and helps to detect who is paying attention and who is not.

"My young friends here have solved various problems today, I specially liked the solution about cameras to detect who is paying attention, and now what will happen you know? I will talk to my Speaker in Parliament and I am sure it will be very useful to Parliament," the Prime Minister said as the audience at the prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon at IIT-Madras laughed and clapped.

"I congratulate the winners of the Hackathon and I congratulate each and very young friend assembled here, particularly my student friends. Your willingness to confront challenges and find workable solutions, your energy, your enthusiasm is of much greater value than just winning in competition," he said.

"For me each of you is a winner, you are a winner because you are not afraid of taking risks. You are committed to your efforts without worrying about the results," he added.

The Singapore-India Hackathon, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- joint international hackathon between India and any other country -- started on Saturday and concluded on Monday.

Twenty teams took part in the 36-hour long hackathon. Each team had three students from both countries for exchange of culture and ideas.

Speaking about the event, Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said: "Singapore-India hackathon started in 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested this idea. He believes solutions for India's problems will come from young minds."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Narendra Modi, Singapore India Hackathon
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Apple, Samsung, OnePlus Phones Generate Rs. 750 Crores Sales in 36 Hours
iPhone Lineup May Get LED-Illuminated Apple Logo, Patent Tips
Honor Smartphones
PM Modi Appreciates Student Idea at Singapore-India Hackathon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles and Electronics
  2. Realme X2 Pro Launch Teased, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Tipped
  3. Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers
  5. Elon Musk Unveils New Mars Rocket Prototype, Expects Missions in Months
  6. Apple, Samsung, OnePlus Rake in Rs. 750 Crores Sales in Amazon Sale
  7. Pixel 4 Themes, Wallpaper, Recorder Apps Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Air Purifier 2S Price Cut Now Live in Xiaomi Diwali Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Lineup May Get LED-Illuminated Apple Logo, Patent Tips
  2. PM Modi Appreciates Student Idea at Singapore-India Hackathon
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Apple, Samsung, OnePlus Phones Generate Rs. 750 Crores Sales in 36 Hours
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale Clocked 2x Sales Growth on Day 1, 3x Transaction Growth Marked During Early Access
  5. Facebook, WhatsApp May Soon Have to Share Messages With the UK
  6. Google's Plans to Use DNS-Over-HTTPS Protocol Under Antitrust Probe: Report
  7. MediaTek Says Will Introduce More Chipsets Designed in India
  8. Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name
  9. Honor Band 5 Now Lets You Control Music on Your Android Smartphone, Monitor SpO2 Levels
  10. Vodafone Brings Rs. 45 Prepaid Plan With Full Talk Time for 28 Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.