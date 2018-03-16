PUBG Mobile for Android Soft Launched in Canada

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile had a soft launch on the Google Play in Canada on Thursday. Speculation about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds wider release on Android had begun, when two different versions of the game were announced for China last month. Tencent had made good on its announcement of two PUBG smartphone games in November - PUBG: Army Attack, developed by Tencent's Timi Studio, and PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield, developed by Lightspeed and Quantum Studios.

Notably, PUBG Mobile is now available on the Play Store. But, since it is a soft launch, so it's only available in Canada as of now. PUBG Mobile made the announcement via its Twitter account saying that "Canada Beta is live on Android." A soft launch, similar to an early access release, enables developers put the game out in a region to check interest and functionality before going in for a wider release. It is a common process in the mobile gaming world.

Based on the Chinese Mobile Version of the game that was announced earlier, PUBG Mobile is a full port of the highly popular PC game. The game, on the Play Store, is billed as the "officially licensed PUBG on mobile," and is said to "perfectly recreate the PC version."

Meanwhile, there is no word on when the game will come to iOS or the rest of the world. A massive multiplayer franchise on mobile seems to be the trend in the gaming world, for instance, Fortnite Battle Royale is also getting quite popular on smartphones.

Similar to the PC game, the mobile version comes with recommended minimum specs. You will need Android Lollipop 5.1.1 or above and 2GB (or more) of RAM. Also, the app listing claims it's been tested with over 500 Android devices for compatibility, including smartphones like the Nexus 4. The listing also states that "the current version does not represent the final quality of the game, as we will keep optimising existing content and adding new features."