Adobe Photoshop ARM Beta Version Releasing for macOS, Windows

Adobe Photoshop is finally getting an ARM version as the company has started releasing a beta for macOS and Windows. This early version of Photoshop for Apple Silicon will provide many core Photoshop features that can be used by devices that are powered by the Cupertino company's newly launched M1 chip – such as MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. It will also work with Surface Pro X models that have at least 8GB RAM, and Windows 10 build 19041.488.

This will be the first beta release of Photoshop running natively on Apple Silicon and Windows ARM devices. The beta software is not officially supported yet by Adobe. A number of features are not available yet for both macOS and Windows on this version of Photoshop, but Adobe stated that they will be added soon.

Features such as Camera Raw, healing brush, focus area, auto- blend layers, patch tool, shake reduction, and more, are not present in this beta version, for both macOS and Windows. Importing from Lightroom Photos via the home screen doesn't work either. Some features are present but with limitations or bugs, such as 3D-related functions, changing stroke pixel size, and filter gallery functions.

Adobe noted that several features on the beta version of Photoshop such as select subject, object aware matting, object selection, and preserve details 2.0 upscale were running slower on M1 native devices, but that they will be optimised over time.

If the update isn't available under the beta section in the Creative Cloud Desktop application (considering you have the qualifying ARM hardware), you can look for it manually by clicking on Help > Check for Updates. If this still does not appear, Adobe said that users should try logging out and then log in again to the Creative Cloud Desktop application.

