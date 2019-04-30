UPI payments app PhonePe has added a keyboard to its app to allow people to quickly initiate transactions. This update to PhonePe is limited to Android phones at the moment. You can enable this keyboard via the PhonePe app and once you do, you can tap the PhonePe button and quickly send or request money from people. It's important to note that to make the most of this feature you will have to use the PhonePe keyboard, which means you'll have to switch away from Gboard or any other keyboard you currently use.

If you use PhonePe, you can tap the profile icon on the top-left and then tap Setup PhonePe keyboard and then Enable PhonePe keyboard. This will enable the keyboard. If you see the PhonePe icon above the keyboard then you know you are using this.

Once you tap the PhonePe icon on the keyboard, you'll see it expand into a small box above the keyboard. Here you can send or request money, check your account balance, or invite people to use PhonePe. To send or request money, once you select a contact, you will be redirected to the PhonePe app to complete the transaction.

This means that the PhonePe keyboard is good to use if you frequently send or receive money from people, but it's only slightly more convenient than opening the app and completing payments. There's also the concern that the PhonePe keyboard, just like any other keyboard app on Android, can read pretty much everything you type including sensitive information such as passwords.

This is not to say that PhonePe will do any such thing, but using any third-party keyboard app comes with these risks and you should be aware of that before enabling it.